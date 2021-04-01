KC Daiquiri Shop brings New Orleans-style drinks and food to Overland Park location

The KC Daiquiri Shop, a restaurant based in Kansas City, Mo., is headed to Overland Park at 8725 Metcalf Avenue.

The location is across Metcalf from the Johnson County Museum in the space formerly occupied by The Boardroom Family Pub, which closed in late 2019.

Interest from Johnson County customers

After COVID-19 hit the Kansas City metro a year ago, KC Daiquiri Shop owner Calvin Vick said they noticed an uptick in Johnson County clientele coming to their original location downtown on Grand Boulevard.

KC Daiquiri Shop had plans to expand within the metro, Vick said, but the exact location wasn’t clear until they started looking at that customer data.

“We were looking at where people were coming from, and we saw that maybe 40% of our people came from Johnson County — so we decided our next location would be in Johnson County,” Vick said.

New Orleans-style drinks and food

KC Daiquiri Shop offers authentic, New Orleans-style drinks and food, according to its website.

The location at 1116 Grand Boulevard, which is staying open, offers 31 daiquiri drink mixes, that range in size from 16 ounces up to a “party size” of 64 ounces.

Food options include gumbo, po’boy sandwiches and chicken wings.

Vick said the new Overland Park location will offer their core daiquiri menu in addition to a few non-alcoholic options. But the focus for the new location, Vick said, won’t be the drinks — but the food.

“Everybody knows us in the metropolitan area for our daiquiris, but we want people to see the variety of food we’re going to have on the menu,” Vick said. “Our food selection is going to be phenomenal.”

In addition to what the downtown Kansas City location serves, Vick said customers can expect to see fried lobster tail and shrimp served daily at the Johnson County location — two items that are only served on Thursdays or during football season currently, Vick said.

Crab cakes and alligator are also set to be on the Overland Park menu.

KC Daiquiri Shop’s Overland Park location is expected open in mid- to late April, Vick said.