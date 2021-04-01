Funnel cake wagon returns to Shawnee Mission Parkway to raise funds for another charity

Johnson Countians who remember the funnel cake wagon at the former Taco Bell on Shawnee Mission Parkway last year have a sweet treat coming their way.

Starting Friday, April 2, the wagon will return for a limited run in the same location. And the proceeds, just like last time, are going to a good cause.

Laney Heiberg and her husband Shaun own and operate the distinctive pink-colored wagon, and the couple are getting ready to travel around Kansas with it this year.

Their first stop: the former Taco Bell at 8800 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

They’ll start funnel cakes there on Friday, April 2, and go until Sunday, April 11. The wagon will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heiberg said $2 from each funnel cake purchase will go directly to Cornerstones of Care, a Kansas City, Mo.-based organization that provides preventative and treatment services to children and families.

Last year, the Heibergs ended up donating more than $5,000 of their proceeds from their Merriam stop to Harvesters, a regional food bank based in Kansas City.

Heiberg said they received such a “wonderful and positive response” from customers at the Shawnee Mission Parkway location last fall that they felt it needed to be the first stop of this season.

“This is going to be the first location of the season, and we thought what better way to kick it off than to come back where we had such a great reaction last time,” Heiberg said.

After meeting a fundraiser for Cornerstones of Care fundraiser, Heiberg said she and her husband decided to partner with the charity because of its services for children.

Although the couple enjoyed their partnership with Harvesters, Heiberg said they felt it would be good to spread around their donation dollars.

“With the weather being beautiful and everyone being so positive last time we were there, we’re really hoping to donate a lot [this year],” Heiberg said.