Briefly Noted: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatality at DeSoto rail crossing

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal De Soto accident

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal March 30 crash that happened near 79th Street and Ottawa Street in De Soto, according to a Johnson County Sheriff tweet.

Investigators wrapped up the scene around 7 p.m. March 30. The victim has not been identified yet, but it was an adult, white male. No other injuries were reported.

FATAL ACCIDENT: The #JCSO is currently investigating a fatal accident in De Soto, KS after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. Please avoid the area of 79th Street & Ottawa. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) March 30, 2021

Westwood Foundation scholarship application now available

The Westwood Foundation’s scholarship application is now available, and is due by 5 p.m. May 7.

One recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship per academic year for four years total. Applicants must meet the following criteria: they must be Westwood residents, a high school senior, enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) and must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Scholarships can be downloaded online here or can be picked up at Westwood City Hall.

Lenexa financial adviser accused of fraud that cost his clients millions

Douglas E. Elstun, a 52-year-ld financial adviser in Lenexa, is accused of defrauding clients — including some professional athletes — by overcharging fees and recklessly steering them toward risky investments that resulted in millions of dollars in losses.

Elstun faces civil penalties and permanent revocation of his ability to act as a financial adviser, according to a complaint filed in federal court Monday. John Picerno, an attorney representing Elstun, said Elstun intends to repay his clients to the best of his ability. [Kansas City area financial adviser for pro athletes accused of fraud that cost millions — The Kansas City Star]