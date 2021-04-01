AdventHealth holds mobile vaccination clinics throughout KC community

AdventHealth Kansas City has administered about 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines to members of our community through weekly vaccination clinics. Although AdventHealth is holding many of these clinics at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, they recently began conducting mobile clinics in other parts of the county for people who have experienced or are susceptible to worse outcomes caused by the virus.

Taylar Brown, Manager of Procurement and Project Delivery for AdventHealth, is leading the effort and partnering with community leaders and organizations to make these clinics a reality.

“We are trying to make it easy for all groups to have vaccine access, including those that have had significantly worse outcomes such as African Americans, Spanish-speaking communities, adults of different abilities, as well as multigenerational households,” said Brown. “Many of these groups are vaccine hesitant, have language or technology barriers, and transportation issues.”

By partnering with El Centro, Ridgeview Elementary in Olathe and the Special Pediatric-to-Adult (SPAN) program at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Mission to name a few, the health care organization can directly address these challenges by offering clinics in different languages and within spaces where community members are most comfortable.

“We are providing an opportunity for people to get a vaccine who may not otherwise have the ability to get one,” said Brown. “The effort was sparked after I volunteered at one of our wonderful vaccine clinics at Church of the Resurrection, but noticed there was a lack of diversity. We want to be sure to reach all groups within the community we serve.”

AdventHealth has administered 500 vaccines specifically dedicated to these communities and is partnering with more community organizations for future clinics.

Brown said people are grateful and overcome with happiness to have the opportunity to get vaccinated. She is also hearing words of thanks from people involved with the clinics.

“These clinics have made such a positive impact on our community,” said Julie Koker, Ridgeview Elementary school nurse. “People are getting emotional and taking pictures after receiving their vaccines. I truly believe many of the people who got the vaccine would have never received it without this clinic.”

Kansas has expanded vaccine eligibility to all phases. If you or someone you know would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit AdventHealthKC.com to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine alerts. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com.