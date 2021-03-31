Here are family-friendly Easter egg hunts happening in Johnson County

If you’re looking for ways to have some Easter fun, Johnson County has you covered, even if festivities and celebrations may not be totally like they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A countywide public health order that includes a requirement to wear masks in public remains in place through April 30.

From the Johnson County Park and Recreation District to city-sponsored events, there are plenty of COVID-safe options for kids and families this Easter.

Below is a list of Easter Egg hunts and other events happening in Johnson County in the lead-up to Easter on Sunday:

50 Plus Easter Egg Hunt, Thursday, April 1 — JCPRD’s 50 Plus Department is hosting a special event at the Roeland Park Community Center. Complete with the Easter bunny, coffee, refreshments, this egg hunt is $10 for residents and $11 for nonresidents. To register, call (913) 831-3359.

You've Been Egg'd, Friday, April 2 — The city of Mission's parks and recreation department will "egg" your yard or home for the Easter holiday. (That is, deliver easter eggs to you.) It is $10 for the first child and $8 for the second for homeowners, and $5 a basket for apartment dwellers. The price includes 2 dozen eggs per child. For more information, call the Sylvester Powell Community Center at (913) 722-8200.

Egg Hunt Geocache, Friday, April 2 — Located at Antioch Park in Merriam, the second annual Egg Hunt Geocache is an egg hunt with a modern technological twist. Participants receive a GPS device and instructions on finding the virtual caches, which are filled with Easter eggs. It is $5 per individual resident, $6 for non residents. Register by phone at (913) 831-3359.

Bunny Extravaganza, Saturday, April 3 — Hosted by the city of Mission, the modified egg hunt has six time slots for different age groups starting around 9 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance. To enroll, call the community center at (913) 722-8200.

Orienteering Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 3 — Kids ages 5 and up can participate in this egg hunt at Ernie Miller Park in Olathe, which starts at 10 a.m. The goal is for kids to learn how to use a topographic map and a magnetic compass. Orienteering instructions will be provided. The two-hour event is $7 per resident, $8 per non resident. Register by phone at (913) 831-3359.

Downtown OP Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 3 — A free egg hunt in Downtown Overland Park will begin at 11 a.m., featuring live music. Participants will search for special egg posters in the windows of local businesses. Face masks are required for this free event. More information can be found online here.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story listed two other events this coming weekend at the Roeland Park Community Center. One, a ‘personalized’ egg hunt has been canceled. The other, Breakfast with a Bunny, was not scheduled for this year due to COVID-19 limitations and was mistakenly included on this list.