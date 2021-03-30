The Shawnee Mission Post is hiring an Audience Engagement Editor to ensure our coverage of Johnson County reaches the people who will value it most. The new staff member will be charged with leading the organization to the next level in its use of social media.

The Audience Engagement Editor will manage planning and execution for our off-platform channels, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter; and will work with the editorial staff to optimize on-site content for maximum reach with the goal of expanding our readership.

Key capabilities include:

strong written and visual storytelling skills

excellent news instincts

experience using social media to reach and engage with distinct audiences

experience using search engine optimization tactics to improve content performance

Requirements include:

At least two years experience working for a news organization

At least two years working with social media in a professional capacity

The ability to produce professional copy, photos and video for use across platforms

Demonstrated critical thinking and strategic planning skills

The Shawnee Mission Post is a fully remote organization. This position will be based in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The Audience Engagement Editor will report to the Editor in Chief. The Shawnee Mission Post is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Minority candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@shawneemissionpost.com by April 15.