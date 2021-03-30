Overland Park attorney Clay Norkey becomes third person to announce mayoral bid

Clay Norkey, an Overland Park resident and attorney, on Tuesday announced his candidacy for mayor.

He becomes the third person to announce his intention to run this year, alongside Overland Park Councilmembers Faris Farassati and Curt Skoog.

Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach will not seek re-election after holding office for 16 years.

Norkey’s background

As a father of nine, Norkey said in a press release Tuesday, one of his top priorities will include maintaining the city’s reputation as a great place to live while also working on being “welcoming for our seniors” and “appealing to young people.”

“I chose to raise my family in Overland Park,” Norkey is quoted in the release. “Now that my kids are getting older, I want to be sure OP is a community that is attractive to them as young adults and remains a great place to raise their families.”

Norkey is hoping “to bring a new perspective” to the city’s government, according to the release.

This perspective intends to “overcome complacency, promote transparency and lift the city to even greater heights.”

In addition to his work as a lawyer and mediator, he has served as a commissioner and vice chair of the Blue Valley Recreation Commission. In that role, Norkey has helped oversee the new Recreation Center at Hilltop development.

He also served as co-founder and chair of the Blue Valley West Fathers’ Club and served on the Board of Trustees at Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection.

He is also a graduate of the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership in Overland Park program.