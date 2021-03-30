Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission off-leash dog park reopens

Shawnee Mission off-leash dog park reopens

The off-leash dog park in Shawnee Mission Park has reopened after construction finished earlier this month.

The site was briefly closed for construction of a new restroom at the off-leash area as well as the re-location of the in-ground dog waste bag receptacle tank and concrete replacement along the main walkway.

Prairie Village’s Harmon Park skate park to close April 5

The city of Prairie Village will close the skate park located at Harmon Park, 7710 Mission Road, on April 5 for demolition and construction.

The closure is connected to the renovation that will be ongoing this summer. It will result in a new skate park at the same location, though the park will be closed until the new one opens.