Updates from Johnson County Community College: Build your future in our Construction Management program!

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for construction managers is projected to grow 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, faster than average for all occupations. Careers in construction are in high demand. According to Indeed.com, the average base salary for a construction worker in Kansas City starts at $74,993. JCCC’s Construction Management program provides the blueprints to this lucrative career field!

Start with a solid foundation

JCCC’s Construction Management program teaches students the ins and outs of commercial projects from start to finish, including:

Identifying the requirements for a new facility

Determining how to manage the construction

Understanding how to manage the completed facility

An associate degree in Construction Management can be achieved in only 63 credit hours. Students also have the option to enhance their existing experience, while continuing to work, with our 28-credit hour Construction Management Certificate.

Course topics range from construction methodology, to sustainability initiatives. Additional courses cover:

Organization and scheduling

Applicable codes and regulations

Cost estimating

Building information modeling

Personnel management and labor relations

Business skills

Site safety

Why JCCC for construction management?

JCCC is one of just a handful of schools — even counting four-year institutions — where students can take several professional certification exams upon program completion. These include:

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Construction Safety Certification

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Associate Certification

Construction Document Technologist (CDT) Certification

Students benefit from small classes taught by faculty with years of professional experience. Additionally, networking opportunities with advisory board members are available, giving students the chance to connect with real-world experts. Internships also allow our students to gain invaluable hands-on experience.

“We’re proud to offer students the tools they need to succeed. Our graduates leave JCCC with practical construction knowledge, hands-on experience and a network of industry professionals to ensure they’re career ready,” said Robert Dye, Department Chair and Professor of Construction Management.

Success at JCCC and beyond!

We have the transfer process covered for students looking to continue their education and increase their employment potential with a bachelor’s degree. For example, our transfer agreement with the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg maps out the steps to a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management.

As students begin their job search, our career experts help them set up and manage a LinkedIn profile to reach potential employers. Interview preparation and resume assistance is also available.

Take the next step

Construction Management students leave JCCC with more than just an education. Learn more about the program and apply today!