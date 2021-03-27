Amber Alert canceled after 2 children taken from Prairie Village park found safe in Missouri

Prairie Village Police say two young children abducted Friday night, allegedly by their estranged father, have been found safe and the suspect taken into custody.

According to police, officers were called to Franklin Park in the 8700 block of Roe Avenue just after 7 p.m. Friday.

After a confrontation, the children’s estranged father allegedly stole the mother’s vehicle with the children inside.

Investigators identified the suspect as 20-year-old Sherman Hicks.

An Amber Alert issued after the children were taken Friday listed them as 1 and 2 years old.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted with the search and investigation.

Hicks and the children were ultimately found in Independence, Mo., several hours later.