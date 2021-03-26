Shawnee Mission Faces: Pat Allen, new owner of Santa Fe Liquors and woodworker

For Pat Allen, being a small business owner is now a dream come true.

He and his wife, Krista Allen, recently took over ownership of Santa Fe Liquors in Overland Park. They remodeled the space next door to the liquor store’s original location, which has been at Santa Fe and Antioch for 35 years. And they’re moving! The new location next door at 8720 Santa Fe Drive first opened on Friday.

Now they hope to continue the legacy of being the neighborhood liquor store, making friends with their regulars and introducing fresh products from local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as beer, wine and spirits from outside of the metro area.

The Allens met in their teens (she went to SM East, he was at SM South) but eventually fell in love and got married. They’ll celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next month. Pat has enjoyed 20 years in various sales, marketing and philanthropy roles in the nonprofit world, mostly sports and healthcare. He also runs a woodworking and home repair business called Social Heritage.

Krista also has a career in development and fundraising, now at the KU Cancer Center (KU Endowment) as the development director.

The two of them highly value education (both have master’s degrees) and instill learning as part of the culture at Santa Fe Liquors, which they took over in September 2020.

Together they enjoy sports (Pat also coaches) as well as a robust social life, time with family, traveling, cooking and reading. They live in Overland Park with their 11-year-old daughter, Avery, and 8-year-old son, Miles, and the family dog, Phog Junior. Here is their story, as told mostly by Pat.



I’ve always wanted to own my own business.

I wanted ownership, something that could directly impact our family’s bottom line and that I can grow over time. I want to bring value to our family, not just in a financial sense but freeing up my time to be able to coach, to be able to do the things that we want to do over time.

My father was an entrepreneur, so that lends something to it too. So was my grandfather. It was maybe hard-wired in me to be that kind of a person. I’m very decisive, and I’m very action-oriented, idea-driven. That’s what I crave.

The reason the way that the store looks is because I’ve been able to articulate a strategic vision for what I want the store to look like, and I have a great team of individuals who work so hard and so well together to communicate and execute upon that vision. And it has just been an absolute dream come true to get it to just this point yet.

I’m also married to a very risk-averse individual who was slightly hesitant at the time about what this was going to look like, so she said well what if we look at something that already exists rather than starting from scratch?

So we kicked the tires on quite a few different businesses. There were several different liquor stores that we looked at. Liquor stores were within our budget, and I have an affinity for craft beer and wine. I mean, we spent our fifth wedding anniversary eating and drinking our way through the state of Oregon. And so, Willamette Valley wines and pinot noirs, like we want to be a place for pinot. That is kind of a thing for us. And it’s pronounced Will-A-mit, damn it!

And my mother had instilled in me an affinity for great food, and that lends itself to great beverages. Hell, when I was traveling around the country, I’d go to coffee shops, and I went deep into coffee. So if I’m going to do something, I want to learn a lot about it. That’s my favorite thing in the world, is to learn.

When we took over the store, it had a really staid set of products. They sold what they sold, and that was it. So there was a big opportunity there for us to bring in new products. Really, a big part of what we do now is education, teaching people about the spirits, what a bottled-in-bond is.

That’s one of my favorite things, is customers that come in and want to learn about products and want to understand a little bit more of the origin story of some of the products too. Because a lot of great bourbon, great wine, great beer, has a really fantastic story about it as well.

We want to be hyper local whenever possible. I regularly make my way around to Pathlight and Transport and Servaes, and the local breweries out here, Kivroj Vodka, which is distilled in Olathe, in addition to McCormick and all of the other big local distilleries. We have City Barrel beers, a ton of local stuff.

We’re a small space, obviously, so we can’t offer every product. We’re never going to be able to compete with some of our larger, really big liquor stores in town that can offer pretty much everything under the sun. But our goal is to be a very curated selection of local and non-local, but really fantastic products that are sold well and that expand upon flavors that we think people will really love.

That’s the essence of it. Sales is a terrible term for it, ‘cause it’s not what we want. It’s the relationship. It’s learning about the person and learning how you can talk to them about something that’s adjacent to a product they really love.

However, I would say the gem about this place is it has been here for 35 years, it is the neighborhood liquor store, and we have amazing regular customers.

So when we bought the store and took ownership, this new space was empty. Nobody had been in here for like five years. I said to the landlord wow that’s a really cool space; someday it’d be really interesting to think about moving in there. We’re obviously not ready for something like that, but hey let us know if everyone wants it, because we’d like to have the right of first refusal.

We thought, OK it’s been empty for five years, clearly no one’s been interested in it, we’ll have some time.

Six… days…. later, somebody makes an offer to the landlord to move into this space. I made him show me a written offer, otherwise it’s a little convenient.

Did we want it, or do we want to have to try and renovate the old space while we’re operating out of it, and then come to work every day knowing we missed an opportunity? We had four days to make the decision. A year from now, we knew that we would have regretted that we didn’t move into a larger space.

It has been a labor of love. As much time as I’m spending here right now, I am having the professional time of my life, but I’m also having the personal time of my life as well. I’m really proud of where we’ve gotten to so far, and excited about the future of where we’re getting ready to go.

We just want people to feel welcome and happy here, and have a lot of fun. We want to be your friends. We want to promote that this is a place where all people are welcome from any walk of life to come and get the least expensive item on our shelf to the most expensive.

It’s an extension of our personalities as a couple. This is a social circle that we’re building out as an enterprise.

And we hope we’ve been really careful never to alienate any of our regulars and the people who’ve grown to love this liquor store.

We’ve done everything we can to make sure we’re still offering all of the same things. We’ve built relationships with these people. We hope we won’t lose anybody who’s come to us, because they have a relationship with the area, with the store, and now with us, and it’s important to us that they continue to feel like this is their neighborhood liquor store.