Lenexa Commerce Bank branch closes indefinitely due to structural safety issues

The Commerce Bank building in Lenexa has closed because of a structural shift that made the building unsafe, according to the property’s management.

Located at 8700 Monrovia along West 87th Street Parkway, the building houses the bank along with several other tenants.

The Shawnee Mission Post obtained a copy of an email from Lisa Bredemeier, a property manager, who notified building tenants of the closure earlier this week.

Her letter said:

“Tenants, There was a structural shift tonight at the Northwest corner of the bank building. The Lenexa Fire Dept. called in the City Engineer who has closed the building until further notice. The Property Manager is working diligently to resolve. I will keep everyone informed on the progress and when the building is secure to reenter. Your safety is our utmost concern.”

For the time being, tenants cannot reenter the building to obtain any essential items, according to the email. Bredemeier declined to comment for this story.

Next steps are still to be determined. Meanwhile, the Lenexa location of Commerce Bank is closed until further notice.

Susan Bergen, a spokesperson for Commerce Bank, emailed this statement to the Post Friday morning:

“The protection and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority. Structural issues were discovered after hours at our Lenexa branch near 87th & Monrovia on Tuesday, March 23. We have limited access to the building until the structural engineers have completed their assessment and recommendations. Commerce Bank customers are being serviced by three nearby branches within 10 minutes of the Lenexa branch. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to resume normal operations and access to building soon.”

Denise Rendina, a spokeswoman with the city of Lenexa, issued the following statement: