Johnson County Easter deals this year include brunch and baskets to go

Easter is just around the corner on Sunday, April 4, and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public health limitations still in place, many Johnson County eateries are preparing for a big holiday.

There is, of course, traditional Easter brunch — with to-go and dine-in options — as well as sweet treats and goodie baskets to take home.

Below are some Easter deals at local restaurants and businesses on offer this year:

Great Harvest at Corinth Square is in the full-swing of Easter with bunny bread, hot cross buns and other treats. A full Easter menu, and ordering can be found online here.

Martin City Brewing Company at Mission Farms will have Easter to-go starting at $100 for six to eight adults. Meals include four to five pounds of smoked, boneless turkey gravy, potatoes au gratin, glazed baby carrots, 16 Hawaiian rolls and homemade carrot cake. Orders can be placed online here.

The Learning Tree at Corinth Square is taking orders for customized Easter baskets, which can be shipped or delivered locally. The baskets start at $50, and Learning Tree will select toys, games, activities and candy into a reusable basket after parents provide some information about their child.

Dolce Bakery at The Village Shops has several Easter treats to order, including a $13 bunny box that comes with three bunny-shaped, frosted sugar cookies.

Blue Moose at the Village Shops will have an Easter brunch buffet with biscuits and gravy, bacon, salmon, shrimp cocktail, a prime rib carving station, ham, mac and cheese, a desert bar and more. Reservations can be made online here.