Briefly Noted: Amazon may add grocery store at Prairiefire; Partners in Primary Care donating 500 meal kits

Amazon may add grocery store at Prairiefire

Tentative plans for additional development at Prairiefire, a shopping center at 135th and Nall in Overland Park, may include an Amazon Fresh grocery store.

An unnamed grocery store is going through the city’s planning process. It would include a building of about 42,000 square feet and 179 parking spaces, plus Messenger Coffee and an Ibis Bakery at the shopping center.

If Amazon brings an Amazon Fresh grocery store to Prairiefire, then it would be the first in the Kansas City metro area. [Is Amazon Fresh coming to JoCo? Plans include coffee shop and mystery grocery store — The Kansas City Star]

Partners in Primary Care donating 500 meal kits

Partners in Primary Care, a senior-focused neighborhood primary care group, is planning to donate 500 meal kits to local seniors and any residents experiencing food insecurity starting this week.

The program is part of the group’s “Step Into Spring” holiday food giveaway and includes three locations.

To participate, local seniors and residents can register for a time slot online. Meal kits will be donated on a first-come, first served basis while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all dates. Dates with sign-up links and locations are below:

Friday, March 26: Cornerstones of Care, 300 E. 36th St., Kansas City, Missouri — sign up here

Tuesday, March 30: Paul Henson YMCA, 4200 W. 79th St., Prairie Village — sign up here

Wednesday, March 31: State Ave, 7527 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas — sign up here

Prairie Village approves design contract for inclusive playset at Harmon Park

The city of Prairie Village on March 15 approved a $77,910 design contract with BBN Architects, Inc. for the city’s first inclusive playset.

Harmon Park, 7710 Mission Road, will receive the new all-inclusive playset. It is anticipated that the project scope will be fully funded in the 2022 capital improvement program, according to city documents.