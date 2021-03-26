Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Taking a trip down memory lane

By Andrew Bash

In recent years, Kansas City has truly established itself as a sought-after destination for visitors from around the country. Many of our Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty team members have called the Kansas City area home for most of their lives – we have known this city is exceptional for decades!

This week we wanted to reminisce about some of our favorite activities growing up in KC.

Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail

Hailing from Roeland Park, agent Katherine Lee fondly recalls enjoying long bike rides on the Trolley Track Trail as a kid. Named for Senator Henry Wiggins, the Trolley Track Trail is the site of the last Kansas City, Mo., streetcar line. Whether you are a walker, runner or cyclist, you are sure to enjoy the a unique experience of both urban and natural views along the trail.

Taco Via at Metcalf South

Who remembers the Metcalf South Shopping Center in Overland Park? Opening in 1967, Metcalf South drew crowds daily. Debbie Coe, one of our agents from Overland Park, remembers hanging out with friends for hours on end at Metcalf South, playing games at the Nickelodeon arcade and satisfying their cravings for Taco Via, a favorite of locals to this day. “Every time I go to Taco Via, I see someone from high school!” Although the mall closed its doors in 2014, the memories made there remain. Craving Taco Via? There’s still a location at 95th and Antioch in Overland Park.

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

Growing up in Mission Hills, Whitney Stadler remembers attending tea parties with her teddy bears at the National Museum of Toys/Miniatures. “I loved getting dressed up with my bears for the tea party,” she said. Established in 1982 as the Miniature Museum of Kansas City, you can still visit this gem and see over 86,000 treasures, including the world’s largest fine-scale miniature collection.

Did our trip down memory lane help remind you of your own childhood? Whether you are a Kansas City native or a transplant, maybe you learned something new about this grand city! Thanks for the memories Kansas City – past, present and future!

