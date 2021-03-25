SMAC-PTA ‘Diverse Book Drive’ collects nearly 600 titles — here are the most requested

The Shawnee Mission Area Council and Parent Teacher Association recently concluded a drive to collect diverse books for local students.

Tash Davis, SMAC-PTA president, said the drive was sparked, in part, by a growing desire by PTA members to reach students after nearly a year of at-home and hybrid learning.

Davis said the goal is to expose students to books written by authors and featuring characters of different backgrounds, cultures and perspectives.

“We hope all of our students have the opportunity to learn about, recognize, value and embrace the uniqueness of their classmates, and the community they live in through reading,” Davis said.

The main drive was concluded on March 21 — with about 560 of the 600 requested books purchased — but Davis said SMAC-PTA is still accepting donations.

Requested books can be found online here, in the form of Amazon wish lists.

Below is a list of some of the most requested books from lists supplied by Shawnee Mission area librarians, broken down into upper and lower level reading ages.

If you’re interested in suggesting some diverse reading material for your child, start here:

Higher grade levels

Younger grade levels