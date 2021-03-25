Bellmont Promenade, long-delayed Shawnee project, to get new shot at public financing

Shawnee is having another go at the long-delayed Bellmont Promenade mixed-use project.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to set a public hearing for Monday, April 12, during which the city will consider levying special assessments for a Community Improvement District on the site.

Located on about 26 acres at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road, the $98 million project includes a mix of commercial, retail, restaurant and residential uses.

The developer, Bellmont Promenade LLC (led by Kansas City, Mo.-based Legacy Development), has access to public financing for the project, including tax increment financing.

The CID project will be funded in part with a 1.6% CID sales tax on the selling of goods within the area of the project’s Community Improvement District, as well as special assessments levied against property within the Community Improvement District, according to city documents.

The last time Shawnee city leaders considered anything related to Bellmont Promenade was in November 2020, when the city council ultimately denied setting a new public hearing date to levy special assessments for the Community Improvement District.

At that time, the developer owed Shawnee about $150,000 for fees and expenses the city had incurred for the project. City staff said the developer has since paid what was owed the city in full.

Caitlin Gard, assistant city manager, said the difference between what the city council considered in November 2020 and now is that the developer “has been able to nail down some of the outstanding issues that existed at that time.” As a result, the city’s team working on the project has been able to develop the complete reports and analysis necessary for the city council to consider it.

The entire project envisions about 200,000 total square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial space. While the project has undergone various revisions over the years, the CID project plans currently propose:

A mix of anchor, junior anchor and inline retail spaces of about 160,000 square feet

Two sites for restaurant or retail of about 10,000 square feet

About 31,200 square feet for restaurant plaza space

About 150 multi-family apartment units

Don Lysaught, a neighboring resident who has been vocal about the project, said he hoped the city would require the developer to submit fuller details on the project in time for the public to have multiple days to look at plans.

“Given the fact that there’s some new councilmembers on the council maybe do not know the long, long history of this project, not to mention its predecessor project, I just want to say we the public right now don’t know: is it the identical project? Is it a similar project? What’s changed? What’s not changed?” he said.

“Given the protracted history here, I think that’s a reasonable period of time,” he added.