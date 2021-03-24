Niche’s ‘Best Places to Live’ rankings give Johnson County cities bragging rights

What’s the best place to live in Johnson County? That question is bound to stir up intense partisan feelings around here.
We now have some new metrics to feed the perennial debate.
That’s because the website Niche is out with its 2021 “Best Places to Live” lists.
The site bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country.
Niche ranks cities nationally in several categories, including “Best Places to Buy A House” and “Suburbs with the Best Public Schools.” There is a methodology to the madness, which you can read more about here.
Overland Park once again made Niche’s national top 10 for “Best Cities to Live in America.”
When broken down by state, a Johnson County city lands in the top 10 of nearly every best-of list in Kansas.
Some terminology:
- Niche defines suburbs as “a place within a Census-defined urbanized area outside of the” main city with a population of at least 1,000, according to its website.
- On the other hand, Niche identifies a place as a non-rural town with 1,000 or more people “including neighborhoods, cities and suburbs,” according to Niche’s website.
Here’s Shawnee Mission area cities’ top ten rankings within the state of Kansas, as outlined by Niche.
Reminder: we’re just the messenger.
- Second place in best suburbs to buy a house
- Second place for best suburbs to raise a family
- Fourth place in best places to raise a family
- Fourth place for best suburbs to live
- Sixth place for both places with the best public schools and suburbs with the best public schools
- First place in both places with the best public schools and suburbs with the best public schools
- First place in best suburbs to raise a family
- Second place in best suburbs to live
- Third place in places to raise a family
- Fourth place in best suburbs to buy a house
- Sixth place for best places to retire
- Eighth place for best places to live
- Ninth place in best suburbs for young professionals
- Sixth place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Seventh place for best suburbs to live in Kansas
- Seventh place for best suburbs to raise a family
- Tenth place for best suburbs to buy a house in Kansas
- Tenth place for most diverse suburbs
- Tenth place for suburbs with best public schools
- First place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Fifth place for best places for young professionals
- Fifth place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Second place in places with the best public schools
- Second place in suburbs with best public schools
- Third place in best suburbs to live in Kansas
- Fourth place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Fourth place for best suburbs to raise a family in Kansas
- Fifth place for best suburb to buy a house in Kansas
- Eight place for most diverse suburbs
- Tenth place for best places to live in Kansas
- First place in best suburbs to buy a house in Kansas
- First place in best suburbs to live in Kansas
- Third place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Third place for best suburbs to raise a family
- Fourth place in best places to live
- Fifth place for best places to raise a family
- Fifth place for both places with the best public schools and suburbs with the best public schools in Kansas
- Seventh place for best places to retire
- Ninth place for best places for young professionals
- Ninth place for best places to buy a house
- Second place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Third place for best suburbs to buy a house
- Sixth place for best places for young professionals
- Sixth place for best suburbs to live
- Tenth place for best suburbs to raise a family
- Seventh place for best suburbs for young professionals
- Seventh place for best suburbs to buy a house
- Eighth place for best suburbs to live
- Eighth place for suburbs with the best schools
- Ninth place for places with the best public schools
- Ninth place for best suburbs to raise a family
