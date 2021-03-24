Niche’s ‘Best Places to Live’ rankings give Johnson County cities bragging rights

What’s the best place to live in Johnson County? That question is bound to stir up intense partisan feelings around here.

We now have some new metrics to feed the perennial debate.

That’s because the website Niche is out with its 2021 “Best Places to Live” lists.

The site bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country.

Niche ranks cities nationally in several categories, including “Best Places to Buy A House” and “Suburbs with the Best Public Schools.” There is a methodology to the madness, which you can read more about here.

Overland Park once again made Niche’s national top 10 for “Best Cities to Live in America.”

When broken down by state, a Johnson County city lands in the top 10 of nearly every best-of list in Kansas.

Some terminology:

Niche defines suburbs as “a place within a Census-defined urbanized area outside of the” main city with a population of at least 1,000, according to its website.

On the other hand, Niche identifies a place as a non-rural town with 1,000 or more people “including neighborhoods, cities and suburbs,” according to Niche’s website.

Here’s Shawnee Mission area cities’ top ten rankings within the state of Kansas, as outlined by Niche.

Reminder: we’re just the messenger.

Fairway

Second place in best suburbs to buy a house

Second place for best suburbs to raise a family

Fourth place in best places to raise a family

Fourth place for best suburbs to live

Sixth place for both places with the best public schools and suburbs with the best public schools

Leawood

First place in both places with the best public schools and suburbs with the best public schools

First place in best suburbs to raise a family

Second place in best suburbs to live

Third place in places to raise a family

Fourth place in best suburbs to buy a house

Sixth place for best places to retire

Eighth place for best places to live

Ninth place in best suburbs for young professionals

Lenexa

Sixth place for best suburbs for young professionals

Seventh place for best suburbs to live in Kansas

Seventh place for best suburbs to raise a family

Tenth place for best suburbs to buy a house in Kansas

Tenth place for most diverse suburbs

Tenth place for suburbs with best public schools

Mission

First place for best suburbs for young professionals

Fifth place for best places for young professionals

Merriam

Fifth place for best suburbs for young professionals

Overland Park

Second place in places with the best public schools

Second place in suburbs with best public schools

Third place in best suburbs to live in Kansas

Fourth place for best suburbs for young professionals

Fourth place for best suburbs to raise a family in Kansas

Fifth place for best suburb to buy a house in Kansas

Eight place for most diverse suburbs

Tenth place for best places to live in Kansas

Prairie Village

First place in best suburbs to buy a house in Kansas

First place in best suburbs to live in Kansas

Third place for best suburbs for young professionals

Third place for best suburbs to raise a family

Fourth place in best places to live

Fifth place for best places to raise a family

Fifth place for both places with the best public schools and suburbs with the best public schools in Kansas

Seventh place for best places to retire

Ninth place for best places for young professionals

Ninth place for best places to buy a house

Roeland Park

Second place for best suburbs for young professionals

Third place for best suburbs to buy a house

Sixth place for best places for young professionals

Sixth place for best suburbs to live

Tenth place for best suburbs to raise a family

Shawnee