Gun fired along Johnson Drive in ‘multi-city incident,’ one man arrested

A Kansas City, Mo., man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly fired a gun during a domestic disturbance along Johnson Drive.

Captain Kirk Lane of the Mission Police Department says the disturbance ended up covering three different jurisdictions: Roeland Park, Mission, and Leawood.

He says his department is investigating the incident as a domestic aggravated assault.

“During this multi-city incident, while in our city, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot it at the victim’s vehicle,” Capt. Lane said.

“We arrested him at the scene when we got there,” Lane added.

Police confirm there were no injuries reported and no damage to any vehicles or buildings.