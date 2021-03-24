Inside JCPRD: Join the new Trail of Savings on Wednesdays beginning April 7!

By David Markham

As usual, JCPRD is planning more than 500 great spring and summer programs, including classes, camps, and special events, but you won’t find information about them in your mailbox or in printed form at the Johnson County Library – because it’s all online! No printed catalog will be produced for the May through August season.

The decision to make our website (JCPRD.com/Activities) the primary source of program information for the upcoming season was made after much consideration and was based in large part on the uncertainly of the past year and a desire to present the most up-to-date information possible.

We have created an online catalog page organized the same way as previous print catalogs; by age, then by interest category.

And if our fun and healthy programs aren’t enough to motivate you to check out our website, we’re also planning a series of weekly program discounts to be announced each Wednesday beginning April 7. See below for more information.

JCPRD has not totally abandoned printed program listings, because another part of our marketing strategy involves a four-page insert in The Best Times Magazine, beginning with the March-April issue, which came out in late February. These inserts will be the new home of printed 50 Plus program listings, with two months of that department’s offerings with a few other programs thrown in. The Best Times is distributed by mail every other month, and reaches over 60,000 households with residents over 60. The popular magazine will continue to carry regular editorial content about JCPRD programs as well.

You’ll also find an insert in the spring issue of JoCo Magazine, which came out in mid-March, telling readers about the Trail of Savings promotion and the fact that there will be no printed catalog this season. That insert also includes screenshots of what you’ll find at our website, and tips on how to navigate, as well as a listing of special events for the May through August season.

If you’re looking for our 2021 summer camp listings, the May through August online program listings do contain a number of camps, but our 2021 Summer Camp Guide was printed and mailed in late January and you can find copies in Johnson County Library branches and JCPRD facilities, and all those listings are online at JCPRD.com/camps.

Follow our Trail to Savings promotion to save on programs!

It’s not often that JCPRD offers discounts on our programs, but as a promotion to get folks used to accessing programs on our website, we’re offering an initial two months of weekly discounts, which could be extended.

Beginning April 7 and running through at least May 26, the promotion we’re calling Trail to Savings will offer several discounted programs each Wednesday and patrons will have until midnight that day, or until the programs fill, to sign up and receive their savings. No codes or coupons are required. Find the weekly listings at JCPRD.com/Discounts. Remember, these discounts are good only on the Wednesday they come out!

Be sure to like our Facebook and Instagram pages for reminders about the discounts. Search for those pages at JCPRD parks. Check back weekly because you never know which programs may be discounted next!