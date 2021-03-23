Shawnee Police release few details following raid on home that included armored vehicle

Shawnee Police served a search warrant at a western Shawnee home late Monday afternoon.

Tactical officers from the department’s Special Tactics and Response Team arrived at the home in the 21600 block of West 51st Place, about 5 p.m.

Capt. Steve Walsh confirms officers served a search warrant at the address at the scene but would not provide any other details.

“Everything went off without a hitch; there were no injuries and no damage,” Walsh said. “It’s an active investigation, and until we charge it, we can’t really say anything.”

In response to a follow-up email Tuesday morning, Shawnee Police Maj. Jim Baker said, “The investigation continues.”

Baker added in response to a direct question about possible injuries: “A person at the scene told officers they were not feeling well and wanted to go to the hospital. There were no injuries.”

Neighbors described officers’ arrival as a “raid,” complete with the department’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected tactical vehicle, or MRAP, and multiple unmarked vehicles.

Officers could be seen holding one person in handcuffs for a time in the front yard of the home. That person was allowed to leave the address after being briefly detained.

Investigators remained at the house for several hours.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed emailed comments to Capt. Steve Walsh, when those comments were given to the Post by Maj. Jim Baker.