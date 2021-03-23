Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission secondary schools celebrate return to in-person learning

Shawnee Mission secondary schools celebrate return to in-person learning

A little more than a year after Shawnee Mission secondary school students turned to virtual learning only, students returned to in-person learning — full time — on March 22.

Some schools celebrated the return to in-person learning, such as Shawnee Mission North’s balloon arch and coffee cart for teachers created by art teacher Alexis Burdick. Shawnee Mission South cheerleaders and dance team welcomed students and staff back to in-person learning with a fun tunnel.

Overland Park church certified as earth care congregation

Overland Park’s Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church was certified as an earth care congregation by the Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2022, according to a release.

To receive the honor, the congregation had to affirm an Earth Care Pledge stating it would implement “environmental practices and thinking into worship, education, facility and outreach,” according to the release. Rolling Hills is one of the 276 churches that affirmed the pledge.

Sunflower Elementary’s Trinity Jackson wins online art competition

Trinity Jackson of Sunflower Elementary won Artsonia.com’s Artist of the Week contest this month.

Jackson’s winning art piece “Mandala” received more than 800 online votes.

“I enjoy being able to express myself through my art,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s teacher, Victoria Lumpkin has been teaching art for more than four years. Lumpkin has a unique teaching style. She integrates technology in her art room to stay organized and maintain students’ interest.

“I record all of my demonstrations ahead of time,” Jackson said. “This makes the students excited that I use technology in our classroom every day, but it also makes my classroom much more efficient. Everyone can easily see the demonstration and individuals can re-watch it if they need to.”

Click here to see Jackson’s winning artwork.