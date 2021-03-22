Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer Youth Enrichment Program registration is open!

Johnson County Community College’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program offers fun, interactive and educational experiences for children in grades 3-12. If you’re a parent who is looking to get ahead of the inevitable, “I’m boreds”, this summer, check out our impressive list of course options.

Combining learning and fun!

We’re excited to offer a variety of options this year, including 60 in-person courses, 16 live online courses where students join a virtual classroom and participate in real-time discussions, and more than 100 live online Black Rocket computer courses. Many classes are centered around popular topics, including:

Archeology & Artifacts

Arts and Crafts

Business

Career Exploration

Computer Programming

Creative Writing

Entrepreneurship

Music

Mythology

Sports

Star Wars

Superheroes

Video Games

While our focus will be on educational fun, we will also continue to emphasize health and safety. All in-person courses will follow strict guidelines that include requiring masks at all times, conducting wellness checks and implementing strict cleaning and sanitizing procedures in every classroom.

Inspiring lifelong learning

Our youth programing is just one of the many ways JCCC encourages lifelong learning.

“We are very excited to present our 2021 Summer Youth Enrichment program! With so much unknown during the planning process, we did our best to provide a variety of course options to satisfy every interest. Fun is always our top priority, but we sneak in a little learning too,” said Tim Frenzel, Program Director, Summer Youth Enrichment Program.

Can’t wait until summer?

Although summer is just around the corner, we’re also excited to offer live, online sessions of the popular Black Rocket computer programming courses for ages 8 – 14 throughout the spring. These high-demand sessions include:

Minecraft Modders — April 5-8

YouTube FX Masters — April 5-8

eSports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers — April 12-May 5

Minecraft Modder — April 13-May 6

Register now!

These courses will fill quickly, view the program details and register your child today!