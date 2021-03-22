Reynolds Lawn and Leisure in Shawnee closing for good after 31-year run

After 31 years in Shawnee, Reynolds Lawn and Leisure is closing permanently.

The lawn care business at 12902 Shawnee Mission Parkway will close at the end of this month, the owners have confirmed to the Shawnee Mission Post.

The last day open will be Wednesday, March 31.

Steve Reynolds and Mark Reynolds, brothers and owners of the lawn care business, said they’re thankful for the community’s support over the past three decades.

“Thanks to the community for supporting us all these years,” Steve said. “And the city of Shawnee has been good to us.”

The Reynolds brothers said they’re closing now because the timing seemed right, particularly as “margins from manufacturers keep declining,” Steve said, noting that it’s becoming harder and harder to make money.

The brothers first opened Reynolds Lawn and Leisure in January 1990. Both of them said they’ll miss their customers.

“There will be a lot of people that we’ve had relationships with over the years that we’ll miss seeing and being around,” Steve said.

Mark shared similar sentiments.

“The timing’s right,” Mark added. “As much as I’ll miss some of our customers, I’m also kind of tired. I want to get outside and stay away from the telephone awhile.”

They are selling off lawn care equipment and supplies. As to the building, they have already sold it to neighboring motorcycle dealership Shawnee Cycle Plaza so it can expand.

While the Reynolds brothers are unsure about next steps for themselves, they do plan to take this spring off and spend time enjoying family near their homestead in Eudora. Steve says he will probably go fishing, but as for Mark …

“I’m too busy to retire,” Mark joked.