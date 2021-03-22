Obituary: Theresa Blizman, 74, Mission retiree who knit for those in need

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Theresa Marie Blizman, who died on March 16, 2021 in Rio Rancho, N.M. She was 74.

Theresa was born February 17, 1947, in Detroit, Mich. to parents Michael and Helen Suyak. She was a graduate of Ecorse High School in Ecorse, Mich. and Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Joseph, her brother Robert Suyak and sister Goldie Ferda.

Theresa will forever be remembered by her two daughters Rae Lipkowski (Stanley) and Tracy Richter (Paul), as well as her grandchildren, Samantha, Alex and Kevin, three great-grandchildren and a whole host of close and loving friends.

Theresa worked for Romulus Community Schools in Romulus, Mich. for nearly 30 years.

After retiring from that school system she made her home in Mission, where her daughter lived.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, water aerobics and knitting.

She worked at the Sylvester Powell Center in Mission for several years and quickly became a beloved member of the community.

She earned a Citizen’s award for knitting winter hats, gloves and scarves for families in need.

Theresa “never met a stranger”. She was friendly to everyone she met and enjoyed socializing.

She will be missed dearly by all of her family and friends.

A Celebration Of Life will be planned for later this summer in the Kansas City area.