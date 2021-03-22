Johnson County will start some Phase 3 & 4 vaccinations this week — what you need to know

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Beginning Monday, Kansas adults with various underlying health conditions — including heart disease, cancer and diabetes — become eligible to be vaccinated under Phases 3 and 4 of the statewide vaccine rollout.

But that doesn’t mean those groups will be vaccinated immediately.

Johnson County health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., estimated last week there are still 10,000 people left in Phase 2 in Johnson County who haven’t received a vaccine yet.

Clinics this week — some available at a new mass vaccination site in Lenexa — will still be prioritizing people in Phase 2 who are waiting on their first or second doses, but appointments did open up for some people in Phases 3 and 4.

“We are constantly looking to ensure that we don’t miss anyone,” Areola said previously. “I can guarantee you that we’re going to continue to do our best to prioritize those in Phase 2, as much as we possibly can.”

Distribution equity

People who are 65 and older — the primary target group in Phase 2 — are still at the top of the county’s list.

Johnson County director of epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh estimates about 66% of that group has received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Last week, the county sent out a poll to seniors who registered their interest to receive the vaccine in order to gauge roughly how many have received a vaccine through a local health system or county clinics.

People who indicated they were still waiting on an appointment were given access to appointments for this week ahead of people newly eligible in Phases 3 and 4, Areola said.

He also said the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is still trying to reach people who may have fallen through the cracks, including homebound individuals, the homeless and individuals in minority communities where access to appointments might not have been as widespread.

Additionally, anyone eligible for a vaccine in Phase 2-4 can make appointments through local health systems or at retail pharmacies that are administering vaccines, though supply through these avenues remains relatively limited.

Information about all the different vaccinators in Johnson County and how to express your interest with each is available here.

Proof of eligibility

In earlier phases, people have been asked to provide proof of residency or proof that they worked in Johnson County in order to receive a dose, and that will still be necessary.

However, county health officials say people in Phases 3 and 4 will not have to provide proof of illness or underlying health condition, Holzschuh said.

Since the county will be operating on more of an honor system through these phases, Holzschuh urged people who are not yet eligible to stay away from clinics until they are.

People who are eligible in Phases 3 and 4 are prioritized by the state for a reason, she said: they are more likely to suffer serious health outcomes and have a greater risk of death from a COVID-19 infection than individuals without underlying health issues.

Moving on to later phases

The Biden administration has promised that every American between the ages of 16 and 64 will be able to be vaccinated by May 1.

If that occurs, Areola says Johnson County and Kansas could see the end of a phased approach to vaccinations. Instead, anyone who wants a vaccine would be able to schedule an appointment either through the county, local hospital or retail pharmacy whenever they wanted, similar to a yearly flu shot.

But that’s not happening yet.

“Very soon,” Areola said, “this vaccine will be available to everyone that wants it.”

At the county and state level, the expectation is that increasing federal supply will enable a move to Phase 5 — which includes all healthy adults over the age of 16 — by the end of April.