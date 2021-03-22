Chosun Korean BBQ opens second Overland Park location on SM Parkway

Chosun Korean BBQ recently opened a second location in northern Overland Park at 7800 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The new Korean restaurant is in strip mall space formerly occupied by another Korean restaurant, Sobhan, which ended its 11-year-old in June 2020.

Chosun Korean BBQ 2 opened officially on March 5.

Min Moon, manager at Chosun Korean BBQ 2, said the new location stood out because it is right next door to a Korean market.

“I think it was a good opportunity at the moment where there is kind of a need for more Korean food,” Moon said. “We found an opportunity at a restaurant that is close to another Korean market, right next door, so we thought maybe it was the best place to put [a new location].

Chosun 2, like its original location at 12611 Metcalf Avenue, features table-side barbecue grills, noodles, traditional Korean side dishes known as banchan and more.

Moon said the Friday lunch box specials give customers a good deal and the ability to try a number of menu items.

Lunch boxes come with a choice of meat — marinated beef, spicy pork, chicken or short ribs — a salad, two dumplings, kimchi and a bowl of rice.

The short ribs box costs $10.99, and the other three boxes will run customers $9.99, Moon said.

Thus far, Moon said customers have reacted well to the new restaurant, and have been leaving positive feedback in online reviews.

“I’ve been happy with the customers coming in,” Moon said. “They’re very positive, they’re all liking the new place — it’s been a very positive start.”

The Korean restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Customers can dine-in or carryout by ordering via phone or online here.