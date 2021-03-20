Your Community: Upgrades to Cedar Roe Library

Johnson County Library is making improvements to Cedar Roe Library, enhancing the experience for patrons for many years to come. The building’s HVAC system is scheduled to undergo a critical upgrade as it is at the end of its expected life. Cedar Roe Library will be closed to the public April 19 through June 20, 2021. During the closure, the Library will take this opportunity to make additional improvements to the building. This includes the installation of all-new shelving along with other exciting improvements.

Although the building will be closed to the public during renovations, a couple of services will still be available. Curbside Holds Pickup service will be available during most of the closure. Check the Cedar Roe Library location page for updates on the availability of Curbside Holds Pickup. You will also be able to return your materials at the exterior book drop, located near the front door. If you need additional library services, the closest branches to Cedar Roe are Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, KS and Corinth Library 8100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS.

Construction updates will be available on jocolibrary.org. You can also follow @jocolibrary on social media to stay up to date on the progress. The Library has created a Cedar Roe Library Construction FAQ that addresses questions about why this project is happening now, as well as where to find alternate services across the other 13 Johnson County Library locations.

