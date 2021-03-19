Johnson County vaccine FAQ: will people lose their place in line now that Phases 3 & 4 are starting?

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Each Friday, the Shawnee Mission Post publishes a Johnson County vaccine FAQ, answering our readers’ questions about the process to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Johnson County.

If you have a question about vaccines you’d like answered, email us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.

You can read our previous FAQs on the county’s vaccine interest survey, state and county’s priority lists, fairness of vaccine distribution, pace of vaccinations and what is safe to do once you’ve been fully vaccinated.

This FAQ focuses on the start of Phases 3 and 4 of Kansas’ vaccine rollout and how that could impact people still waiting to receive their vaccine in earlier phases.

Will people in Phase 2 who are still waiting to be vaccinated lose their place in line to people in Phases 3 and 4?

Kansas is set to expand vaccine eligibility to Phases 3 and 4 of the statewide vaccine rollout Monday.

County health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., said the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment intends to prioritize people eligible in Phase 2 who are still waiting on vaccine appointments, ahead of individuals who will become eligible in Phases 3 and 4 next week.

Still, he said it is possible that people in Phases 3 and 4 could receive a vaccine before someone who has been eligible (and waiting) as part of Phase 2.

“We are constantly looking to ensure that we don’t miss anyone,” Areola said. “I can guarantee you that we’re going to continue to do our best to prioritize those in Phase 2, as much as we possibly can.”

What if I’m in Phase 2 and still have not gotten a vaccine?

Earlier this week, JCDHE sent out a poll to county residents 65 and older who filled out the county’s vaccine interest survey to try to get a picture of exactly how many people in the most vulnerable categories are still waiting for a vaccination.

Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment indicate that about 66% of Johnson County seniors have received a vaccine, director of epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh said.

Holzschuh said JCDHE uses the county vaccine interest survey results to determine who is waiting to receive the vaccine and sends links to set up appointments to people who are next in line. Until recently, the only people able to complete the survey were those in Phases 1 or 2. Holzschuh says that means people in Phase 2 who have already filled out the survey should be towards the front of the line.

If you receive an invitation to sign up for a vaccine appointment through JCDHE, do not share it with others, Holzschuh said. That’s one of the ways people have been able to jump the line to get the vaccine before they’re eligible.

Are you in Phase 1 or 2 and have still not received a vaccine in Johnson County?

How many Johnson Countians are left in Phase 2?

After clinics wrap up on Friday, Areola estimates that about 10,000 residents will still need to be vaccinated in Johnson County as part of Phase 2. That includes all remaining people 65 and older, essential workers and other eligible groups.

Overall, the county reports nearly 140,000 Johnson County residents have received at least their first dose. Nearly 25% of adult residents have been given at least their first shot, according to Holzschuh.

For context, both Kansas’ statewide vaccination rate and the national rate in the U.S. both currently stand at 22%.

Johnson County residents who are in Phase 2 don’t need to wait to get a vaccine at a county-run clinic. Participating health systems and pharmacies are also vaccinating anyone who is currently eligible in accordance with the state’s vaccine rollout schedule.

Did Johnson County ever receive doses rerouted from smaller Kansas counties that have already finished Phase 2?

Yes, Areola said Johnson County did receive extra doses this week.

About 1,100 extra doses came this week from stocks originally slated for other counties, and an additional 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected in the next few days.

Some of that extra allotment went to health systems that are vaccinating Johnson County residents, Areola said.

How many doses does Johnson County expect to receive for next week?

Areola said Johnson County anticipates receiving the same number of doses for next week as it did this week — about 14,000 doses.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 of last week’s supply were administered through JCDHE clinics.

The rest were shared with local health systems and other vaccinators, such as Auburn and Hy-Vee pharmacies, which are helping to reach groups that have fallen through the cracks and major health systems.

When will vaccinations start at the county’s new clinic site in Lenexa?