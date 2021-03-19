Shawnee Mission Faces: Anne Smoke, land surveyor and map maker

If you see Anne Smoke, owner of Minney Surveying, out in the field with a big yellow box on a tripod, it might look like she’s video recording. But she’s not. She’s a land surveyor, which means she’s taking measurements of everything for engineers and designers to use in building (or rebuilding) projects.

Originally from Fresno, California, Smoke has lived in Johnson County for the past five years. A lifelong surveyor for the past 25 years, Smoke earned her degree in surveying engineering from California State University in Fresno. Outside of work, she enjoys running and traveling with her family, particularly visits to Silver Dollar City and theme parks as well as her native California.

She lives in Lenexa with her two sons, Riley and James, and their chocolate lab named Molly.

If there’s one thing I want people to know, it would just be that we’re not videotaping anybody (laughs). We’re making a map of the area that we’re surveying to facilitate improvement projects.

It’s not a typical career for a woman to be in.

I would say when I went to school, there were actually a few women in the program, but we were probably about 5% of the total of students. And I would say in California, we were probably about 5% of the profession. It’s a little less prevalent here in the Midwest.

My dad’s a civil engineer and a geotechnical engineer, and he has his own business. So whenever I graduated from high school, I went to work for him, helping him out with fieldwork and drafting.

You know, purely thinking as a teenager, I went to work for my dad because he paid me more than Jack in the Box did, which is where I was working. I don’t know that anything steered me that way. So I ended up starting college to go to school for civil engineering, just to try it out.

And the civil engineering program made you take a surveying class, and when I took my surveying class, they sort of heavily recruited me, I will say, over to the surveying program because they were so short on women in the program, I think. I ended up taking a few more surveying classes and ended up sticking with that because I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the people that were in the program.

I like being outside. I don’t like to work in an office. I do in the winter, right, but I think I was drawn to the flexibility of the profession, because there’s a lot of different ways that you can go. And there’s always something new to learn.

It’s pretty typical for people to walk around and see us outside working. I would say, the vast majority of the time, I think people think that I’m operating a video camera, and they’re always afraid to be on camera. I always see them walking around it, trying not to be caught on camera, but it’s not a camera.

What it’s doing is measuring angles and distances so that we can put a map together for the engineers to design whatever plans they’re gonna put together. In this case, out here at this park (Swarner Park), they’re going to replace that restroom building.

So we first of all had to get the utilities marked because that’s a really important part of where they’re going to put their improvements. You can see there’s all kinds of blue flags, paint, red flags and stuff. We had somebody come out and mark where all the underground utilities are, so those are going to go on my drawing.

I’ll locate the buildings and the sidewalks, where the parking lot is and things like that, so that when they design their new building, it fits into what’s existing. Really, we’re just making a map. When they decide that they’re going to do a project, we’re the first people that you’re going to see, usually.

I get a lot of questions on what kind of projects, what are they doing, and I don’t always know the answer to that. I would say most times I don’t. This one, it’s kind of obvious, but sometimes, it’s a secret, or it’s a confidential project where they’re not even allowed to tell me what they’re doing.

So sometimes I just legitimately don’t know the answer of what we’re doing. I know what I’m there to do — I’m there to make a map — but what they’re going to turn it into sometimes is a mystery to me too. And it takes so long from the time that I survey something to the time that they actually build something. Sometimes it’s years.

All the information I collect is stored on a data collector I carry around with me. Basically, what that produces is a coordinate file with an X-Y-Z coordinate of all the points that I shot. Those go directly into AutoCAD, and I draw on top of it. I basically draw on top of the points and produce a map from the points that I collect in the field.

I do wish that more women would get into the field here, just because I think we’re underrepresented. I think part of that is just lack of educational opportunities, but they did just start up a surveying program at KCK community college that is now up and running.

I think women have a lot to offer the surveying profession. The women that I have run across in the field are all very good at surveying. The skills that surveying requires aren’t based on gender. You want to be somebody that is good at not just math but legal principles and things too. It’s not just looking at numbers. It’s a lot of study on boundary law and easement law.

My favorite part is I don’t get stuck doing any one thing. I’ll be out in the field for a few days, and then I go in the office for a few days and I draw it up. No two jobs are the same, so you have boundary surveys, maybe people’s property, or they’re going to do an addition or put a fence up or whatever, up to large municipal projects where they’re maybe going to replace a bridge or widen a street.

It’s always something different. Every new project is something different and challenging.