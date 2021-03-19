Overland Park releases severance agreement with former police officer who fatally shot teen

The city of Overland Park has publicly released a severance agreement made with former police officer Clayton Jenison, who fatally shot teenager John Albers in January 2018.

The disclosure comes a day after a Johnson County judge ordered the city to release the agreement, siding with The Kansas City Star newspaper and its parent company McClatchy, which sued Overland Park over the matter.

Among the details in the agreement:

Jenison received a $70,000 severance payout when he resigned from the Overland Park police force in 2018. City officials publicly acknowledged that figure last year when the severance agreement first came to light.

The agreement is dated Feb. 16, 2018, nearly a month after Jenison fatally shot Albers as the teen backed the family minivan out of the Albers’ driveway. The agreement says Jenison’s resignation was made effective March 4, 2018.

The city of Overland Park agreed to say Jenison “resigned for personal reasons” and to not issue any press releases about his resignation.

Likewise, if Jenison ever sought another job in law enforcement, Overland Park agreed to report to the Kansas Commission of Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, which oversees police officer training in the state, that Jenison resigned voluntarily for personal reasons.

The city posted an FAQ document Friday along with the severance agreement itself and provided this explanation for why Jenison was not fired outright:

The City did not have a legal basis to fire Officer Clayton Jenison, yet the City Manager, Police Chief and Officer Jenison felt it was in the best interest of the community for him to voluntarily resign from the Overland Park Police Department. The incident was understandably high-profile and Officer Jenison would not have been able to continue serving the community effectively.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe declined to press charges against Jenison for excessive use of force. Last year, the FBI opened up a civil rights investigation into Albers’ killing, which is ongoing.

Read the entire severance agreement below: