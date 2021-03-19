Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Local experts, global reach

By Andrew Bash

It should come as no surprise that we love Kansas City. After all, our agents have been living and working here for decades. By creating meaningful and trusted connections, we have established a long list of satisfied local clients throughout the Kansas City area, from the Northland to southern Johnson County.

But did you know our reach extends far beyond the Kansas City metro?

As part of the Sotheby’s brand, we are privileged to provide the same extraordinary experience for clients regardless of the locale. Sotheby’s International Realty® (SIR) experts are established across the nation and in every corner of the globe; we are truly local everywhere!

SIR has more than 22,000 agents across 1,000 offices in 72 countries. When your property is marketed through the Sotheby’s International Realty network, it immediately begins a journey to national and global exposure. Using innovative technology and cutting-edge marketing, we connect your property with potential buyers locally, regionally and globally.

Here’s what that means for you: If you’re looking for a perfect home away from home, we’re positioned to help you find just the right spot.

Through our extensive SIR network, our team can connect with other SIR affiliates, and support you every step of the way. If you want to gaze at a California sunset, or feel the sands of Mexico between your toes, we have established relationships nationally and worldwide to ensure you find the vacation home of your dreams.

Our expansive network also can provide clients with exceptional properties based on lifestyle preference. Whether you are looking for a ski chateau, a posh penthouse or wilderness retreat – we can deliver a home that caters to your desired lifestyle.

We truly believe home is where the heart is and we are proud to say our heart is in Kansas City. But at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we are ready to provide exemplary service and help you unlock home from Kansas City to Colorado, Rome to Mexico and beyond!

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. Follow them on Instagram here and on Facebook here.