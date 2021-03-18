Learn with a Lawyer: The steps to take after a car accident

Being involved and possibly injured in a car accident because of another person’s negligence is nerve-wracking and sometimes traumatic. After a collision, those involved often face various difficulties, including arranging replacement transportation, getting their vehicle repaired, dealing with insurance companies, and seeking medical treatment, all while struggling to recover from their injuries.

What steps should you take when you are involved in a car accident?

Call for backup. First and foremost, seek medical attention immediately, then ensure law enforcement is called. Having law enforcement on the accident scene is crucial. Officers prepare detailed reports about the incident, which provide a clearer understanding of the accident and who may be at fault. These reports also can be used as evidence in civil litigation lawsuits.

If your injuries do not require immediate medical attention and you are still on the scene of the accident, gather as much information as possible and be sure to take photographs. If there are witnesses to the crash, obtain their contact information. If litigation ensues down the road, these witnesses can be vital at trial. Notify your insurance company. Navigating your way through dealing with insurance companies after a car accident can be the most intimidating part of the process. Many people are unsure exactly what their insurance policies cover or how to make a statement to an insurance company. Sometimes, people fail to get the insurance information from the other driver in the accident. If you have been involved in a car accident, notify your insurance company of the accident as soon as possible. Generally, this can be as simple as letting them know there was an accident, what occurred and describing your injuries.

If you have been injured in a car accident, consult with a personal injury attorney who has experience with these types of accidents. An attorney can help take some of the pressure associated with car accidents out of your hands, such as dealing with insurance companies and other attorneys. While your experienced attorney works through the aftermath of your accident, you can focus on recovering from your injuries or mental stress.

