Johnson County Chairman Ed Eilert joins other metro leaders in marking one year of COVID-19

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert remembered the 638 Johnson Countians who have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Tuesday, Eilert joined three other metro leaders — Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas, Jackson County Executive Frank White and United Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., Mayor David Alvey — at Union Station to mark the one-year anniversary since the four jurisdictions implemented a region-wide shutdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

The four leaders were the first to write notes on a commemorative flower wall that will remain at Union Station for the public to interact with in coming weeks.

Eilert recognized the Johnson Countians who have died over the past year, and he also said acknowledged the many more lives lost to the disease throughout the metro, including the Wyandotte County resident who was the first-known COVID-19 death in Kansas.

“There were many, many more in our metropolitan area that we should remember,” Eilert said. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends for the losses that they share.”

He said he never could have anticipated the kinds of decisions he and his fellow elected officials have had to make as a result of COVID-19, including imposing broad restrictions on local businesses and public gatherings.

Working together with first responders, school districts and the community at large has brought Johnson County to this one-year mark, he said.

Now, the metro is on a different trajectory than it was this time last year, when leaders first implemented shutdowns, with vaccines becoming more available, and cities and counties throughout the region working to provide residents with vaccination opportunities, he added.

“I encourage all of our residents: get vaccinated, it will make a difference,” Eilert said. “It will benefit our community, and it will allow us to return to that normal life sooner rather than later.”

Eilert thanked those who have helped fight the pandemic this last year, and included, by name, acknowledgements for County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson and Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., the director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Lucas shared similar sentiments, and said one remarkable thing about the pandemic “is how many people stepped up.”

“All of us cared about making sure that others could stay safe,” Lucas said. “Don’t forget about that generosity that we have, don’t forget about that concern that we have. Things may get to some semblance of normal — some folks want it to come even faster than perhaps it should — but we also remember that we care about others.”