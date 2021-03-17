Briefly Noted: Lenexa shows off teens’ artwork in city hall gallery

Lenexa showcasing teen artists’ winning work

The Lenexa Arts Council this month is celebrating the third annual High School Student Art Show with an exhibit of local teens’ artwork on display in the Lenexa City Hall art gallery.

The students’ work will be exhibited through March 28. Click here to learn about the contest winners.

Roeland Park councilmember Tom Madigan to run for reelection

Roeland Park City Councilmember Tom Madigan is running for reelection.

Madigan, who has been a Ward 1 councilmember since 2018, has refiled for his seat, according to the Johnson County Election Office website. There is not another Ward 1 candidate running against Madigan at this time.

Shawnee hosting open house on comprehensive plan

The city of Shawnee is hosting an open house for the public to provide input on the city’s comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan functions as a development guide and vision for the future of Shawnee.

The open house is slated for 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive.