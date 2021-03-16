Stretch Zone assisted stretching studio coming to PV’s Corinth Square in late March

Stretch Zone, a Fort Lauderdale-based assisted stretching company, will be Prairie Village’s newest tenant come late March.

With plans to open in the former Eat Fit Go location at Corinth Square, 4165 Somerset Drive, the Prairie Village location will be the third Stretch Zone in Johnson County — with one location in Lenexa and another in south Overland Park.

Owner Kelly Harrick said Johnson County’s interest in Stretch Zone made Prairie Village the next, most natural place to open a new storefront.

“We’re just really excited about this location,” Harrick said. “It’s obviously a prime, busy area, so we’re really looking forward to offering our services [here].”

The way it works, Harrick said, is customers lie on special tables and are provided with a practitioner for 30-minute or one-hour assisted stretching sessions.

Stretch Zone has special equipment and patented programs to take customers through individualized sessions, she said.

While opening during COVID-19 means social distancing and sanitizing will be a top priority on Stretch Zone’s list, Harrick said the pandemic led to a boom in business at the Lenexa and south Overland Park locations.

As people have spent more time with themselves during COVID-19, Harrick said, she thinks they’re realizing their self-care routine has been lacking — and want to find ways to pick up the slack.

“They’re looking to make themselves feel better, take better care of themselves and get in a better routine,” Harrick said. “Stretching is a great thing to help them do all of those things.”

Stretch Zone Prairie Village is targeting a March 29 opening date, Harrick said, and those interested can submit their information online here to be contacted for an appointment.