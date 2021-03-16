Shawnee advances plan for new apartments in Pinegate West expansion

Pinegate West is planning to build a new apartment complex next to its current site near 65th and Flint in Shawnee.

The new residential project consists of 36 multi-family units in one three-story building on about 2 acres at 6445 Flint Street. The project is an extension of the Pinegate West Apartments, which are to the south of the proposed project area.

Construction is slated to begin this summer.

Project details

The project includes the following:

14 units with one bedroom and one bathroom each

22 units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms each

On-site surface parking

Landscaping with a variety of deciduous and evergreen trees

Open green space with preservation of some existing trees to the east

Stormwater infrastructure

The one-bedroom units are expected to range from 765 square feet to 965 square feet in size. The two-bedroom units are expected to range from 1,085 square feet to 1,135 square feet in size.

Amenities proposed at the new complex include:

A fitness room

Interior bicycle locker and large item closet

Designated storm refuge room

Outdoor patio and picnic area

No opposition

The proposed apartment complex is “designed and intended to provide housing for tenants who are local workers in the new and existing commercial development along Shawnee Mission Parkway and the revitalization of Nieman in downtown Shawnee,” according to a development proposal found in city documents.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 10-0 to recommend the city rezone the property from commercial to planned unit development mixed-residential as well as development plans for the site.

Commissioner Steven Wise was absent.

There was no public comment. Multi-family development proposals have faced opposition in recent years in Shawnee. However, this particular project is surrounded by commercial development and neighboring apartments, instead of single-family neighborhoods.

The Shawnee City Council will consider rezoning and development plans for the project at a future meeting, possibly April 12.