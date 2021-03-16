Briefly Noted: Reported tornado in southern Johnson County damages homes

Homes damaged following reported tornado in southern Johnson County

A tornado was briefly spotted in southern Johnson County Monday night, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials reported seeing a funnel cloud near 199th and Switzer, east of Spring Hill around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Several homes in the area appeared to have sustained damage.

Some damage seen around the 193rd, 194th terrace loops near Stilwell, KS. pic.twitter.com/qv1fZIhz7I — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) March 15, 2021

Officials with the Johnson County Department of Emergency Management were reportedly out Tuesday morning assessing damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., issued a tornado warning for Johnson County just after 4 p.m. Monday and canceled the alert just before 4:50.

Film produced by OP native Peter Spears is up for an Oscar

Overland Park native Peter Spears A film by Overland Park native and SM South grad Peter Spears is up for an Oscar this year. Spears is producer of “Nomadland,” an acclaimed film about a woman who travels around the country while living in a van. The drama is available on Hulu, as well as some Kansas City area theaters.

The 2021 Oscars will take place April 25. [‘Nomadland’ is an Oscar favorite. Here’s the Kansas Citian who helped make it happen — The Kansas City Star]

Mission accepting “If I Were Mayor” submissions through March 22 The city of Mission is accepting “If I Were Mayor” submissions through March 22. Children from elementary to high school can submit an entry for the city’s contest, which honors Mission’s 70th anniversary. Elementary students can submit a poster, middle school students can submit an essay and high school students can submit digital media presentations such as video, PowerPoint or Prezi. Contest entries — which should focus on what the students would change as mayor, and what their big ideas for the city are — need to include the student’s name, as well as a daytime phone number or email address for their guardian. The mayor and other city officials will judge the entries, and winners from each category will be eligible to receive a $100 prize. Fairway’s Ward 4 to host driveway party for St. Patrick’s Day

Fairway residents living in Ward 4 can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a eat-outside-on-your-own- driveway party on March 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to grab a meal and feel connected to neighbors by eating outside in their driveways. Social distancing is advised, as is wearing green or making signs so passersby can say hi.

Registration opens for Lenexa’s second pickleball tournament

Registration is now open for Lenexa’s second annual Swingin’ for a Scholarship Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser.

The tournament fundraiser takes place May 7-8 at the city’s new pickleball complex at Bois D’Arc Park at 88th Terrace and Lackman Road.

The city’s goal is to raise money to support the Lenexa Parks & Recreation Scholarship Program. The tournament welcomes players of all skill levels. Categories include 50+ Men’s, 50+ Women’s, 50+ Mixed Doubles, Open Men’s, Open Women’s and Open Mixed Doubles.

Click here for registration details.