Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team wins state title, capping undefeated season

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team made history Saturday, beating Topeka High 61-54 in the Kansas Class 6A state championship game to win the program’s first-ever title.
The victory also capped off an undefeated season, with the Lady Cougars finishing 23-0.
STATE CHAMPS and Undefeated. Perfection 23-0 @SMNWLCBBall @theSMSD @smnw_office @EasternKSSports @SunflowerSmack pic.twitter.com/3CJCX8zAHd
— SMNW Athletics (@SMNWAthletics) March 14, 2021
According to a release from the school’s athletic department, SM Northwest got behind Topeka early, trailing by one at the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Cougars clawed back and took a 26-21 lead into halftime.
Strong defense and made free throws down the stretch helped SM Northwest maintain their lead throughout a taut second half.
Junior Saige Grampsas scored a game-high 26 points to go along with four assists.
Kennedy Taylor, a senior who has already signed to play basketball at the University of Colorado, totaled 15 points and nine rebounds.
Also over the weekend, Taylor was named the Sunflower League Player of the Year, and coach Tyler Stewart was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
In addition, Kylie Dunn was named the Sunflower League’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Other JoCo Schools win state titles
Several other Johnson County schools won state basketball titles over the weekend, as well, including:
- The Blue Valley North boys won the Kansas Class 6A crown, rallying to beat Campus High of Wichita 67-59. It’s BV North’s first boys basketball state title since 1997.
- The St. Thomas Aquinas girls won their fifth consecutive Class 5A title, beating Andover 52-44.
- And the Bishop Miege boys and girls teams continued their dominance in Class 4A, both taking home championships. The girls beat McPherson 51-36 for their record-extending 22nd title. The boys topped Louisburg 94-40, for the program’s fourth title in five years.
