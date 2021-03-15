Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team wins state title, capping undefeated season

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team made history Saturday, beating Topeka High 61-54 in the Kansas Class 6A state championship game to win the program’s first-ever title.

The victory also capped off an undefeated season, with the Lady Cougars finishing 23-0.

According to a release from the school’s athletic department, SM Northwest got behind Topeka early, trailing by one at the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Cougars clawed back and took a 26-21 lead into halftime.

Strong defense and made free throws down the stretch helped SM Northwest maintain their lead throughout a taut second half.

Junior Saige Grampsas scored a game-high 26 points to go along with four assists.

Kennedy Taylor, a senior who has already signed to play basketball at the University of Colorado, totaled 15 points and nine rebounds.

Also over the weekend, Taylor was named the Sunflower League Player of the Year, and coach Tyler Stewart was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

In addition, Kylie Dunn was named the Sunflower League’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Other JoCo Schools win state titles

Several other Johnson County schools won state basketball titles over the weekend, as well, including: