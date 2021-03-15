Johnson County Phase 2 vaccinations will expand to grocery, restaurant and bar workers this week

Johnson County’s vaccine clinics this week will still prioritize people 65 and older, but the county now says it will also begin offering vaccine appointments to individuals in the remaining groups eligible under Phase 2 of the statewide vaccine rollout.

That means workers at grocery and retail stores, restaurants and bars, and other critical infrastructure employees, like agricultural and food processing workers, will now start being offered slots at county-run clinics.

At the same time, county health officials say, vaccine supplies from the state continue to increase, so more appointments may open up for people in Phase 2 starting this week.

Some doses will also continue to be given to local health systems that are helping vaccinate Johnson County residents.

Also this week, the University of Kansas Health System says it is opening vaccination appointments for any eligible Johnson County residents — not just its patients.

Groups remaining in Phase 2

Phase 2 so far has focused on people 65 and older, educators, child care workers and first responders.

The county announced last week all educators and child care workers who worked in Johnson County and who had expressed interest in getting vaccinated had received at least their first dose.

That has allowed the county to move on to other priority groups in Phase 2. That includes:

Grocery store employees

Food service workers, including those who work at restaurants and bars

Food and meat processing plan workers

Transportation workers

Retail workers who need to be in “high risk settings” to perform their job duties

Postal workers

Department of Motor Vehicles staffers

People working to make PPE

Phase 3 still a ways off

Though the county is expanding vaccinations to everyone in Phase 2, that doesn’t mean there will be enough appointments or doses for everyone in that group just yet.

As a result, Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., director of the county health department, said the completion of Phase 2 and the start of Phase 3 — which includes people 64 and younger with severe medical risks — is still probably about a month away.

“We are working towards being able to get very deep into vaccinating in Phase 2 in the next couple of weeks,” Areola said. “The key variable is the availability of vaccine.”

Progressing to the next phase will ultimately be decided by the state officials overseeing the vaccine rollout, but many of Kansas’ smaller counties are already nearing the end of or have completed Phase 2 already.

Those counties will not be allowed to progress to Phase 3 until other larger counties — like Johnson and Sedgwick — also finish Phase 2.

“We think as a state, it’s a good idea to not have some counties move to Phase 3, 4 and 5, while there’s other counties still in Phase 2,” Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said

Norman said vaccine shipments to counties that have completed Phase 2 are “on pause,” freeing up more doses to be rerouted to larger counties that are still progressing through Phase 2.

County prepares for federal vaccine ramp up

Some Johnson County residents have expressed frustration at the pace of the county’s vaccine rollout and the varying avenues by which people can get vaccinated — through the county or at a local hospital or retail pharmacy.

But Areola says that layered approach — with Kansas’ phases and Johnson County’s tiers within those phases — was necessary because supply was not abundant enough when the rollout began.

But if the Biden administration’s plan to have enough vaccines available for every American adult who wants one by May 1 works, supplies would become more accessible soon.

“The only reason why we have the phases and prioritization was strictly because we did not have and still do not have enough vaccine,” Areola said. “When we do, then it will just be a matter of opening up appointments and people booking the appointments and coming in — and that’s what we want.”

To prepare for this, Johnson County is now asking all residents over the age of 16 to take a revised vaccine interest survey to help county health officials plan for future vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Areola says the expected influx of doses will not change the county’s existing vaccine distribution infrastructure.

Clinics run through the county and its vaccination partners will have enough capacity to administer more vaccines, he says. More vaccines won’t require more vaccination sites.

“The idea behind our approach is to be able to ramp up when we get more vaccine,” Areola said.