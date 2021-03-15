Johnson County opens vaccine interest survey to all residents, regardless of age or job

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Johnson County is now encouraging all residents to fill out a new online survey to express their interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey can be found here.

Previously, the county had only encouraged those in Phases 1 and 2 of Kansas’ vaccine rollout plan to fill out the prior interest survey. Those phases include adults 65 and older, front line health care workers, educators and first responders.

The new survey, like the previous one, will not secure a vaccine appointment or reserve a vaccine for the person filling it out.

The survey, instead, is intended to help the county health department plan for future vaccine clinics.

“Once the vaccine is available for you, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) will use your information from the survey below to contact you with further instructions for scheduling an appointment to receive your vaccination,” a message at the top of the survey reads.

How it works

The new “all phases” survey asks residents to confirm that they live or work in Johnson County. A resident can check both, too.

It also asks for residents’ address, age and contact information.

The survey also asks non-required questions about residents’ race and ethnicity.

Residents are also requested to name their primary care provider, if they have one, and say whether they are currently working, though there is not a spot to enter an occupation.

At the end of the survey, residents can request to get a confirmation email from JCDHE, saying the department has received their interest survey.

JCDHE urges people not to fill out the survey more than once.

A confirmation email also says JCDHE “does not have the capacity” to respond to phone calls or emails about the status of residents’ interest forms.

More doses expected in coming weeks

The new interest survey launches as the county continues to expand its vaccination efforts to more individuals eligible under Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine rollout.

This week, food services workers — including employees at grocery stores, restaurants and bars — are expected to start getting appointments at county-run vaccine clinics.

In the meantime, the county is preparing for an expected uptick in vaccine allotments as the federal government signals its intent to increase vaccine supply nationwide.

The Biden administration says it plans to have enough vaccines available for every American adult who wants one by May 1.

County health officials say between county-run facilities and local hospital systems, there is currently the capacity in Johnson County to handle an exponential rise in the number of weekly vaccinations.