Johnson County Goodcents shops want customers to take temp before they order

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs says Johnson County locations of the popular metro sandwich chain will be implementing special new COVID-19 safety measures, including “hospital-grade” cleaning and no-contact guest temperature checks, according to a press release.

Goodcents franchises in Johnson County received industrial-grade disinfectant sprayers and no-contact temperature check devices in an effort to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the release says.

Many restaurants are now implementing mitigation protocols, like plastic barriers around cash registers and transparent screens across counters and food service areas.

Businesses are also still required to follow the countywide health order which, among other things, institutes social distancing guidelines and capacity limits. That is in effect through at least the end of March.

A statewide mask order also remains in place.

‘A step ahead’

Franchisee owners like Hardip Singh Dosanjh, who runs the location at 8800 Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park, said he feels like Goodcents is “doing something nobody else does.”

“I feel like we’re a step ahead of everybody else at this point,” Dosanjh said. “We’re kind of leading the way, because I haven’t seen it at any [other] restaurant.”

Customers are able to self-check their temperature right when they walk in the door with a no-contact device. Dosanjh said so far nearly all customers are immediately doing it when they come in.

Dosanjh and his staff also use an electrostatic, food-safe disinfectant sprayer. The team fogs the entire store, anything that someone would touch like door handles and counters, three nights a week.

Dosanjh said while the disinfectant contributes to the cleanliness of his store, the team hasn’t let up on its regular sanitation efforts.

The goal, he said, is to ensure not only he and his employees remain safe, but to continue to keep customers — many of them regular customers from nearby senior living facilities — safe during the pandemic and beyond.

“We’ve been here for going on 10 years, we’re one of the older franchisees,” Dosanjh said. “We want to be around, and do our part of being a good neighbor.”