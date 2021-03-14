Briefly Noted: Overland Park native Justus West shares in Grammy win for Best R&B album

Overland Park native wrote and produced for Grammy-winning album

Musician and Overland Park native Justus West wrote and produced a track on John Legend’s “Bigger Love,” which won a Grammy Sunday night for Best R&B Album.

West shared a writing and producing credit on the track “Always.”

According to KCUR, West has worked with a range of musicians including Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Herbie Hancock and John Mayer.

He was 17 when he was discovered in a guitar-playing contest and then moved to Nashville. He now lives in Los Angeles.

According to Guitar magazine, West had been nominated for two previous Grammys.

Merriam limb pick-up to begin March 22

The city of Merriam is offering free, curbside tree limb pick-up from March 22 to March 26.

Crews will collect piles, and residents are asked to place limbs by the curbs by 7 a.m. If debris is left in the pile, the pile will not be picked up. An online map is available for residents to figure out when their pick-up day is.