Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library announce new web site

The Friends of Johnson County Library invite you to visit their new website at www.friendsofjcl.org. The Friends have created a fresh new digital presence where you can learn about Friends history, become a Member, find volunteer opportunities and buy high-quality, low-cost books and materials.

One of the most exciting additions is the new online Friends Bookstore. Shoppers can now purchase used books and materials directly from the Friends website. Thousands of items are available and the selection is changing daily. The Friends inventory comprises donated books and materials as well as some weeded items from the Library. The Friends will continue to sell via online standards Amazon, eBay and AbeBooks. You’ll find the same great deals to support a good cause, right here in your community!

The new site, generously underwritten by Johnson County Library, helps the Friends be highly visible to potential members, volunteers and shoppers. It’s hosted by online retail host Chrislands which specializes in online bookstores. They have a unique relationship with the software developer NeatoScan, which manages the software the Friends use to manage their online inventory. NeatoScan has helped the Friends increase their online sales about 150%, and the Friends are expecting to see improved returns with the new site as well. When the Friends earn more, they can give the Library more – win-win!

Friends of Johnson County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization promoting community awareness and participation in library services. They serve as library advocates, raise supplemental funds, and promote literacy and lifelong learning. The funds raised from your book purchases and your membership support library collection development, 6 by 6 Ready to Read, Incarcerated Services, staff education and much more.

Head over to www.friendsofjcl.org to browse the new Friends of Johnson County Library website today.

