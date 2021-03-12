USD 232 in De Soto finalizing bonds process for district-wide improvements

USD 232 in De Soto is planning to move forward with issuance of the final set of bonds totaling $15 million in the district’s large-scale bond project.

The final phase, Phase III, involves the following:

Voters located within Unified School District No. 232 on May 1, 2018, approved a proposition to issue up to $85 million in bonds for construction projects, repairs and remodels, technology improvements, safety upgrades and related items as part of a district-wide improvements initiative. So far, the school district has issued $70 million in bonds.

The USD 232 Board of Education on Monday, March 1, unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes the offering for sale of the remaining $15 million in general obligation bonds.

Progress is well underway for multiple bond projects. The final set of bond projects could soon be underway and should begin this summer, contingent upon the school board’s approval of the final set of bond issues.

USD 232 will also have the option to consider these two additional items, contingent on remaining funds from this final bond issue:

Land acquisition for future growth of the school district

Adding turf for baseball and softball fields at both De Soto and Mill Valley high schools

The school district is now authorized to accept bids for the sale of bonds. Ken Larsen, assistant superintendent, said administrators will review those bids and make a recommendation to the school board on May 3.

Alvie Cater, district spokesperson, said bond sales have occurred in phases to help keep the mill levy down.

“The Board decided to sell bonds in phases to help ensure the mill level (tax rate) keeps going down,” Cater said in an email. “Had the Board sold all $85 million at once, there would have been an increase in the tax rate. Instead, we have been able to decrease the mill levy and keep it going down.”