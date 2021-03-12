Johnson County vaccine FAQ: I’ve been vaccinated. What can I do now?

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Each Friday, the Shawnee Mission Post publishes a Johnson County vaccine FAQ, answering our readers’ questions about the process to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Johnson County.

If you have a question about vaccines you’d like answered, email us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.

You can read our previous FAQs on the county’s vaccine interest survey, state and county’s priority lists, fairness of vaccine distribution and the pace of vaccinations.

This week’s FAQ focuses on questions about what activities fully vaccinated people can safely do following new guidance by the CDC, as well as questions about Johnson County’s progress towards herd immunity.

I heard about the CDC’s new guidelines. What does Johnson County and Kansas say about that?

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment formally adopted new recommendations from the CDC regarding what people who have received their vaccine can do.

The advice is broad, but offers a clearer picture of what is relatively safe now that more people are getting the vaccine every day, director of epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh said.

“I think we’ve all been waiting for this guidance for a while, for what is safer. Nothing is without risk when we talk about COVID-19,” Holzschuh said.

OK, I’ve gotten both my COVID-19 shots. Can I got out now? Have dinner with friends?

People who are at least two weeks out from getting their second dose are considered to have immunity.

The CDC says those who have been fully vaccinated are able to gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors in small groups without a mask, Holzschuh confirmed.

This means small dinner parties and other similar gatherings are permissible for those who have been fully vaccinated, which is still a definite minority of Johnson Countians.

Can I see my family? (I haven’t hugged my grandkids in forever.)

It gets slightly more complicated if you are trying to meet with people who have not been vaccinated yet, like younger people — namely, your kids or grandkids.

Here is what Johnson County health officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster says: “If other people in your family that you’re meeting with are unvaccinated, that puts them at slightly higher risk because of the possibility that you may be infected and asymptomatic.”

So, even if you’ve been vaccinated and are not feeling ill, you still have the potential to spread the disease, and that should be taken into account if you want to meet with unvaccinated friends or loved ones.

Ugh, that probably means I’m supposed to keep wearing a mask in public right?

We know it’s a pain, but yes, the CDC recommends you still wear a mask in public and maintain 6 feet of social distance when you can, even if you are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says people should also still avoid large gatherings or gatherings with unvaccinated people from multiple households.

Some good news: people who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19, as long as they do not develop symptoms.

Can I travel now?

The CDC still recommends against nonessential travel at this time, even for people who are fully vaccinated.

Holzschuh said the CDC’s new guidance is not a pass to return to life as it was before the pandemic, at least not yet because the majority of the adult population in Johnson County remains unvaccinated, and COVID-19 is still spreading here, even if at a much lower rate than during the disease’s height last year.

How many more people need to be vaccinated before Johnson County reaches herd immunity?

There isn’t an exact answer to that question, Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., director of the health department, says.

Herd immunity — that is, when a population as a whole has developed a resistance to an infection — requires anywhere from 80% to 90% of the county’s population to be vaccinated. But there’s no magic number to say we’ve reached herd immunity once we pass that mark.

“The higher the number of residents vaccinated, the closer we get to [herd immunity],” Areola said.

OK, so what percent of Johnson County has been vaccinated so far and how does that compare to other local, state and national rates?

This week, Areola and Holzschuh both estimated about 15% of Johnson County residents have been vaccinated with at least their first dose at clinics organized through either the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment or local health systems.

That compares to Kansas, which reports that roughly 17% of residents statewide have received at least their first shot.

The Mid-America Regional Council also reports metro counties in Missouri — including Cass, Clay, Platte and Jackson — all have first-shot vaccination rates between 12% and 15%.

Nationwide, the CDC reports slightly more than 19% of the US population has been vaccinated.

