Briefly Noted: Former Johnson County election commissioner urges against changing mail-in ballot rules

Former Johnson County election commissioner urges against changing Kansas mail-in ballot rules

Former Johnson County election commissioner Connie Schmidt says three proposed bills that would change rules around mail-in voting in Kansas are not needed.

In an editorial published by the Kansas Reflector, Schmidt said Kansas’ current method for allowing “no-excuse advance voting, by person or mail” works well. Any rules changes should be carefully considered, she added, and should include input of local election officials.

“In the presidential election of 2020 … Kansas was a shining example of how to do it right,” Schmidt wrote. “If it works, please don’t change it!”

The three bills Schmidt highlighted would impose new restrictions on mail-in voting, including shortening the deadline for when mail-in ballots could be received to 5 p.m. the day after an election.

Blue Valley West to compete in National Science Bowl

Students from Blue Valley West are headed to the National Science Bowl after winning the regional match on March 6 and 7.

Rohit Chand, Puneet Bagga, Aastha Sharma, Abi Kothapalli and Alan Abraham will compete in the National Science Bowl, a “high-energy,” “quiz-show format” competition, according to a press release. Two teams will try to answer biology, chemistry, earth and space, mathematics and computer science questions.

Blue Valley West is one of five schools from Kansas competing virtually this year.

Overland Park councilmember seeks re-election

Chris Newlin, Overland Park Ward 6 councilmember, is seeking re-election, according to a Thursday email announcement.

Newlin said via email that he didn’t realize how much it would mean to him to serve Overland Park residents, and that he feels “the weight of expectations” daily. Additionally, he said he enjoys the role, and hopes he can continue to work on the city’s policies and quality of life.

“Everyday I roll up my sleeves and I get to work,” Newlin said in the announcement. “I have spent a lot of time understanding the process of our local government to accomplish the priorities of our residents.”