In once-redlined Overland Park, two Black men bond over house both have owned decades apart

Nothing about this stately house nestled in a quiet Overland Park neighborhood suggests the remarkable coincidences of the history behind its ownership.

Despite redlining and racial covenants, a Black dentist (with the help of some white friends) secretly bought the lot and built the house in the then-segregated neighborhood more than 60 years ago. Decades later, a pathbreaking law enforcement officer — the man believed to be the first Black police chief ever in Johnson County — bought the same home and lives there today.

They didn’t know of each other until their paths crossed one day late last summer, when the dentist — now in his late 90s — decided to pay a visit to his old house and, if possible, meet its current owners.

A police officer and a civil rights activist

It was a sunny day, sometime in August or September.

Byron Roberson, then-deputy chief of Prairie Village Police, and his wife Stacy had family over to visit. Byron was mowing in the backyard.

Stacy looked out the window and saw an older gentleman and a younger woman out front. The woman was pointing at the house. Stacy stepped outside to meet them.

The gentleman turned out to be Dr. Howard Nelson Jr.

Nelson, 97, said he was a local civil rights activist, a “social agitator,” who had, in a word, built the house and helped desegregate Overland Park.

Alison Manson, a friend of the family, had driven him to his old house so he could see it again. Stacy insisted the two meet her husband.

“It was a crazy day, I love that day,” Stacy Roberson said months later. “I think about that day often.”

When Byron’s granddaughter, Camila, brought him up to the front of the house, he and Nelson were incredibly surprised to see each other, simply because of the unlikelihood that two Black men have lived in the same house in a historically white, segregated neighborhood.

“What I noticed was the cool look on Dr. Nelson’s face as well as my husband’s face when they walked up and saw each other,” Stacy said. “I said Byron, this is Dr. Nelson, he built this house, and they were both like, hmm. It was just a really cool sense of, ‘Wow, a Black man built it, a Black man’s living in it.’ I don’t think either one of them were expecting to have that kind of a meeting.”

The history of the house

Nearly a century of life history is difficult to sum up.

Nelson was born on Feb. 11, 1923, in Washington, D.C., and raised by a family devoted to education, even through the Great Depression and racial bigotry. (Another coincidence: the two men nearly share a birthday, too. Roberson’s birthday is Feb. 12.)

“My mother taught us all, you are going to be somebody, you are going to go to Howard University, you’re going to help Black people, you’re going to make yourself proud, you’re going to make everybody else proud, you will never insult a teacher,” Nelson said.

Before finishing university, Nelson served in the 92nd Infantry Division of the United States Army, ultimately seeing combat in Italy during World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1946, he earned his doctorate in dental surgery at Howard University.

He worked for many years at Prairie View A&M in Texas before eventually settling down in Kansas City, Mo., with his wife, Evelyn, and two children.

He opened his first dental practice in Kansas City in 1957. Around that time, the Nelsons lived near 36th and Cleveland. But, Nelson said, they wanted the best education for their children, Howard the III and Karon, so they started looking for a place to build a new home near good schools.

They started looking in Johnson County, a suburban enclave that had seen rapid growth in the post-war years, a population boom aided in no small part by racist deed restrictions and housing covenants that had shut out people like the Nelsons.

Still, Nelson knew what he wanted.

“I want the finest for my children,” Nelson said. “I want them to be used to being free. I want them used to not being fearful because they see a policeman. I want to take them to the finest restaurants. I want them to have the best exposure I can get for them, every kind of way I can get it, and I will do anything to get it.”

One lot was left in an area Nelson liked: an up-and-coming neighborhood along 103rd Street in Overland Park.

But banks ignored him when he tried to get a loan for building a house, even though he had the finances. And he couldn’t find an architect willing to design a house for his family in a white neighborhood.

So, his wife’s Episcopalian church group stepped in to help. They bought the house for the Nelsons and then turned around and sold it to them.

Nelson says now he believes it cost about $10,000. He eventually found a home builder.

The year was 1960. Nelson recalls visiting the house at night to check on construction, using cover of darkness to avoid the eyes of his future neighbors. He never stopped by during the day because he was worried someone would see him, then burn the house up while they were building it.

“When I built the house, I didn’t know what to expect,” Nelson said.

He installed a sturdy iron gate and contemplated buying a machine gun. But contrary to his expectations, it turned out to not be necessary.

His white neighbors, he recalls, welcomed them into the neighborhood. His son made lots of friends (though in later years, Nelson admits he came to regret isolating his son from a larger Black community). Everyone, he said, treated them like they belonged.

When he lived there, Nelson kept up with maintenance of the house and yard work. He had a mimosa tree out front and an outdoor swimming pool in the backyard. And Nelson got his greatest wish for his children: his son attended Pembroke Day School, his daughter Loretto Academy.

Living in a segregated neighborhood in Overland Park was, in its own way, an act of defiance, as Nelson would call it. But investing in the well-being of Black folks became a lifetime pursuit.

Nelson served on the founding board at the Wayne Miner Health Center and was among the first Black men to sit on the Missouri Dental Board and to teach at the UMKC School of Dentistry. He was also an active member and interim chair of the Congress of Racial Equality,

Seeking to “raise the consciousness of the people in Kansas City,” Nelson led several initiatives to fight segregation.

On June 26, 1964, he and half a dozen members from CORE were arrested by Kansas City police officers after demonstrating at a segregated bowling alley on Prospect Avenue. Nelson’s arrest that day made the front page of The Kansas City Times.

“That picture is my 15 minutes in history,” Nelson said.

Nelson lived in the Overland Park house for about 12 years before moving elsewhere. For years, he kept in touch with some of his old neighbors, including the late Tom Manson, his son Brad, and granddaughter Alison Manson, who drove him by the house to visit last year.

“Never had any trouble with the neighbors,” Nelson said. “In fact, my best friend in life, Brad Manson, lived two doors away. He’s the greatest friend I’ve ever known in my whole life.”

Today, Nelson enjoys a quiet life in retirement at a senior living community in Kansas City

“I passed by this house, probably in the last 20 years, a hundred times,” Nelson said. “The house looks so different. You’ll have to pardon me, but I’m honest to the letter: I looked at the house and I didn’t like it. So much about it has changed. I didn’t like the stucco.”

Of course, Nelson enjoys many things about the home now: the open concept, the bright walls, the newly finished floors.

“I had put my whole being into building this house,” Nelson added, “and I had gone through so much to invade this neighborhood.”

The first Black man to lead Prairie Village Police Department

In his own way, Roberson is also a trailblazer.

He’s been on the Prairie Village police force for more than 25 years and in December, was named chief. He is the first Black person to hold PVPD’s top job, and according to those the Shawnee Mission Post has spoken with, he’s believed to be the first police chief in Johnson County history.

“There’s always a first in everything; that, to me, is progress, and progress in the right direction,” Roberson said at the time of his appointment.

Though he’s worked in Prairie Village for more than a quarter century, Byron and Stacy raised their six children in Missouri. Their kids all graduated from Raymore-Peculiar High, and the couple are now empty nesters.

A few years ago, they started looking to downsize. They returned to Johnson County and moved around a couple of times before eventually finding the house in Overland Park last year.

The Robersons had in mind a house that could accommodate their growing family — they now have five grandchildren — as well as dinner parties with friends.

Shortly after touring the home at an open house, the Robersons made an offer. They moved in last year, around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While racial covenants are no longer enforced, they quickly noticed that, to this day, few Black families live in their new neighborhood in Overland Park.

The day Nelson visited for the first time last summer, Roberson said he found irony in the whole situation.

“I thought that was pretty ironic, that here I am, decades later — I still believe, I’m not sure — but one of the few Black men that live in this community, at least as far as I can tell,” Byron said. “We haven’t been here very long, but I haven’t seen a whole lot of Black men walking around this neighborhood. The good thing is it’s not by design anymore.”

As for Nelson, a man who grew up in segregated America, he found it amazing that a Black man now lives in his old house — a man who now leads a local police department.

Byron Roberson was deputy chief — a title that comes with the rank of major — when he first met Nelson last year. Nelson recalls his reaction.

“Major? In the police department? In Prairie Village? That’ll get my attention, just that,” Nelson said. “I’m impressed.”

‘A beautiful thing’

Nelson sat on the Robersons’ couch recently, recalling his memories from so long ago. At times, he grew quiet, sitting silently with his hands clasped.

“I’ve had a beautiful life,” he said. “I’ve done every damn thing I wanted to do, been every place I wanted to go. I never had fear. I always lived like I wanted to live.”

A few months ago, the two men came back together inside the living room they’ve both called home, physically distanced because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Because one was a civil rights activist who had once been arrested protesting and the other was a police chief, it might have looked like they sat on historically clashing sides of progress. Yet, they reflected on their overlapping journeys to fight systemic racism in their own ways, and their chance meeting last fall.

Roberson called it fate.

“I’m not tremendously spiritual, but I do believe that people, things and circumstances are put in the way of each other by design,” he said. “I don’t know what that design is, but I do know that when it happens, it’s a beautiful thing.

“And this was a great thing that fate put him on that street, put my wife out front that day, put me in the yard, because we all could have been doing different things and not been able to intersect at all, but we were. And that’s how we’re here today, and that’s a great thing.”

Nelson agreed.

“I have always had one plan in life: I want to be the best man I can be today, I hope I’ll be a better man tomorrow,” Nelson said. “I don’t have any enemies. I don’t hate. I try to understand. I look for promise. I look to see the good in people. This — being here in their company in their home — is worth more than I pay. I don’t know when I’ve felt spiritual before. It’s been a long time.”