The Shawnee Mission Post wants to know: what are your post-pandemic plans?

A year ago on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

That made this crisis a bit more real for many of us. A few days later, Johnson County — along with other metro jurisdictions — issued its first stay-at-home orders.

We’ve been living with the new norms created by the coronavirus ever since — masks in public, constant hand-washing, remote schooling, working from home.

And many of us have endured more catastrophic, longer-lasting pain: lost jobs, illness, the death of a loved one from the disease.

But, as many public health officials have been saying in recent weeks, there is some light at the end of [waves hand in air] … all this.

The pace of vaccinations is picking up, though Kansas continues to lag behind much of the rest of the country.

And Johnson County recently achieved a notable milestone: last week, for the first time since at least September, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

So, with a nod to hope and optimism, we want to hear from you:

What are your post-pandemic plans? What is something you are looking forward to once this is all truly over?

It could be an event that is back on the calendar. Or a vacation you’re planning.

Or maybe something simpler, like having dinner. In a restaurant. Without a mask.

To let us know what your post-pandemic plans are:

Email us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com. Or message us on Facebook or Twitter.

Include your full name and where you live.

You’re also more than welcome to attach a picture of you having some pre-pandemic fun, but it’s not required.

We’ll republish some of the answers we receive sometime soon.

We’ve all had a long year. Let’s start to dream together of a better one ahead.