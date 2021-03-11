Learn with a Lawyer: Insure to protect yourself

One of the most surprising things I encounter on a day-to-day basis is the number of people that do not understand their own automobile insurance policy. An insurance policy is simply a contract for a timely payment of a premium an insurance company agrees to provide certain benefits.

One of the most misunderstood benefits from an automobile insurance policy is uninsured and underinsured benefits. As one can imagine, it is a significant problem when drivers who cause accidents either have no insurance (uninsured) or do not have enough insurance to cover the damages (underinsured). While automobile insurance is mandatory in Kansas – the state minimum is $25,000 for liability coverage – the reality is many people drive without a valid insurance policy in place. In that event, an injured person would turn to their own insurance policy pursuant to the uninsured motorist (UM) benefits available. Underinsured motorist (UIM) benefits are triggered when the person at fault for a particular incident – typically a car wreck – maintains insurance coverage but the coverage is not sufficient to cover the total damages sustained by the injured person. Both UM and UIM coverage are limited by the applicable insurance policy limits on one’s own policy. I typically advise friends and family members, when procuring automobile insurance remember you are not necessarily insuring the world against your conduct; you are insuring yourself against everyone else on the road with your UM/UIM coverage.

The long and short of it is, you buy insurance to protect yourself. Insurance protects you from a lawsuit if you cause a car accident but it also protects you from the irresponsible drivers in the world who either don’t have insurance or don’t have enough insurance. If you’ve been injured in an accident you may have questions as to what is covered under your insurance policy. If you need help call the car accident lawyers at Roth Davies, LLC for a free consultation.

If you have any questions, give our experienced lawyers at Roth Davies LLC a call today at 913-451-9500.

With decades of experience on our side, the attorneys at Roth Davies are proud to serve individuals across the Overland Park area on issues related to personal injury, family law, divorce law and criminal defense. We’re here to help you find a solution.